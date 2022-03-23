RCS Charlotte: Analysts' commitment predictions

Antonio Cotman

"Cotman's recruitment is still fairly wide open and any new Power Five offer will draw some of his attention. So far, he's highlighted Penn State, North Carolina and West Virginia the most in interviews, and each of them have gotten him on campus in the past. Teams like Florida State, Arkansas, Maryland and Boston College are also involved. After doing so well recruiting some top players in Virginia last cycle, I think North Carolina goes north again and ends up with Cotman." - Friedman "Cotman is a very difficult one to figure out because there are still a lot of schools that are interested but haven't offered yet, and other schools are coming in and out of his recruitment all the time. A recent visit to North Carolina could make things interesting if the Tar Heels get more involved, Penn State would be a team to watch and Virginia Tech and West Virginia are two programs that have offered and have come hard after the four-star cornerback." - Gorney "I learned an interesting nugget when spending time around Cotman and others this weekend: He is interested in zoology and exotic animals. Cotman was also very clear the main driving factor in his decision is who can help prepare him best for the NFL, so that perhaps one day he has enough money to chase that passion with something like an exotic animal rescue center. I believe his MVP performance at the Rivals camp will only continue to bring more schools in the mix as Ole Miss jumped in shortly after the camp joining Penn State, UNC, Virginia Tech, Boston College and West Virginia as schools to watch. Feels like this one is far from over, but right now I am predicting Cotman ends up a Mountaineer." - Lammers "As talented as Cotman is, his recruiting process feels like it has a long way to go. The short distance between whichever school wants him to visit and Chester (Va.) will win out early. The relationships developed over phone calls and text messages will win the long recruiting battles as those programs get him on campus for official visits. Penn State, Florida State, Maryland and Arkansas are in the hunt, but Boston College has the early edge." - Wright

*****

"It's still early for Davis but quarterback recruiting is a different animal. Clemson has the most going for it right now, but North Carolina is right in the mix, along with Ohio State. Those three schools should be considered the upper tier of his recruitment. Tennessee just made a splash by reeling in five-star Nico Iamaleava in the 2023 class, but that won't discourage Davis, who thinks he might visit the Knoxville campus while his in the state for a 7-on-7 tournament in the near future. It looks like Davis will visit Florida State for its spring game. The Noles could be poised to gain some momentum, but that’s still a couple weeks away. Davis doesn't have a decision timeline nailed down, but if he were to commit today I think he'd pick Clemson." - Friedman "The five-star 2024 quarterback could basically go to any program in the country, and while Davis hasn't officially narrowed down his list there are some consistent schools involved, including Clemson, Ohio State, North Carolina and Penn State. There are still lots of moving parts in Davis' recruitment, but it feels like Clemson has the edge at this point since he likes that program and coaching staff a lot and Davis would fit into the culture there." - Gorney "Despite being a 2024 prospect, the quarterback position is one of those dominoes that can fall at any time and for me this one just screams Clemson. Don't get me wrong, Ohio State and UNC are serious players as well for Davis, along with a few other very notable schools. However, I just have a gut feeling that Dabo Swinney is going to land Davis for the Tigers in the 2024 cycle." - Lammers "College teams want to set the tone early in a recruiting class with the quarterback being the centerpiece to build off. Landing a five-star quarterback like Davis early would boost any program's cache among other recruits. Davis has made multiple visits to Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Clemson. Davis can play anywhere, but he looks like a James Franklin kind of quarterback so I'm going with Penn State." - Wright

*****

"Rogers certainly has his pick of the litter when considering where he'll play at the next level. NC State probably has the inside track because of how close he is with Wolfpack quarterback commit Lex Thomas. But Rogers' brother, Cyrus, is on the North Carolina roster, so there the Tar Heels have a strong foothold in the star receiver's recruitment. Ohio State has done a good job making a strong impression on him and the Buckeyes will get him for a visit in mid-April. Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Clemson are very much in the picture as well, but if Rogers were to commit today I think he'd choose NC State." - Friedman "NC State has made it clear Rogers is the top priority in this recruiting class. He's an in-state kid and that is going to play a big role in Rogers' recruitment. What also helps the Wolfpack is that the four-star receiver is also a close friend of Thomas, who is also a 7-on-7 teammate. North Carolina, Ohio State and others will continue to pursue because Rogers is so talented, but NC State has a lot of advantages." - Gorney "Two teams routinely came up when talking with others this weekend: North Carolina State and Ohio State. Rogers is very comfortable in Raleigh and that staff has done a tremendous job with the elite receiver to date. However, a multiday visit is scheduled for Ohio State in April, and I believe that could be a huge turning point in Rogers' recruitment. Getting to Columbus, around that receiving core the Buckeyes currently have and being around receivers coach Brian Hartline - who has garnered a lot of respect among prospects not only for his recruiting ability but for his ability to develop - could tilt this one in Ohio State's favor. Hartline and the Buckeyes have a few high-profile receiver targets in this class, but I predict Rogers will be their first big domino to fall. Ohio State is my pick." - Lammers "Statistically speaking, one would be hard pressed to find a better season than what Rogers produced in 2021. Going over 1,400 yards off 70 receptions with 22 touchdowns was impressive. Next-level scouts are seeing Rogers’ dynamic playmaking skills and putting him atop their board. Pretty much every ACC, Big Ten, and SEC squad along the East Coast wants Rogers. Familiar names within the region are fighting over him, especially in-state. Ohio State and Penn State are in play, but NC State and North Carolina could work to keep him home. With the Wolfpack just a half-hour drive from his hometown, it is hard to beat proximity for family and friends to watch you play in college." - Wright

*****

Daylan Smothers

"NC State has really prioritized Smothers for a very long time and he is becoming very close with some of the important commits NC State already has, but Florida State also looms large in his recruitment. The Seminoles got him on campus earlier this month and he really enjoyed his visit. Keep an eye on North Carolina down the stretch. An offer from the Tar Heels might cause things to change in his recruitment. Alabama and Michigan are also involved, but right now it looks like NC State could get him." - Friedman "Since his sophomore year, Florida State has made Smothers a priority, and the Seminoles should be considered the slight leader in his recruitment right now. The Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers standout recently visited Tallahassee again and he loves the vision coach Mike Norvell has for the program and thinks Florida State just needs more players to return to national prominence. Alabama, Michigan, NC State and others remain in the mix, but the Seminoles look to be in the best position to land him." - Gorney "The feeling I was getting this weekend was that Florida State did a really good job with Smothers on his recent visit to Tallahassee, perhaps even separating themselves from the pack. He is scheduled to visit Penn State in April and the Nittany Lions could be a sleeper team to watch as he has really clicked with Penn State running back coach Ja'Juan Seider. NC State is also a school to watch closely here, but ultimately the Seminoles staff is relentless enough to bring Smothers south, and that's where I see him ending up. Florida State is my pick." - Lammers "Offers are continuing to pile up for Smothers, with Ole Miss and Oklahoma offering this month. With more than 30 offers, Smothers has a lot of fantastic choices. Some of the high-profile teams to offer include Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. He visited NC State in February, and if the Chambers High School four-star wants to stay home for school the Wolfpack look like the pick." - Wright

*****

Javonte Vereen

"Going back to when Vereen visited NC State for the Clemson game this past season, the Wolfpack have been in good position and they're getting him back on campus again this weekend. Florida and Alabama are taking a close look at Vereen as well, but neither have offered just yet. The Gators just got him on campus recently and the Crimson Tide have a visit coming up soon, as does Louisville. Maryland and a handful of other schools are in contact with Vereen, but right now it appears as though NC State will get him as long as there isn't a major shift before his June 30 decision date." - Friedman "If Florida offers, the Gators would very much be in the running for Vereen's commitment, especially after he visited Gainesville recently and loved the trip. But NC State has been consistently recruiting the in-state prospect longer and harder and that's going to play a big role in his thinking, even if Florida comes through. Maryland, Alabama, Louisville and others feel like fringe contenders right now." - Gorney "Vereen is another prospect that the NC State staff has been doing a great job with since the very beginning, as they were his first offer last year. More than a dozen schools have entered the mix since that first offer, and Vereen should continue to see more and more teams get involved throughout the spring due to his impressive athleticism and leaping ability. Florida and Alabama are both schools in particular that could enter the mix, along with the likes of NC State, Louisville and Duke. However, I think that the way NC State has prioritized Vereen since the beginning wins out. NC State is the pick." - Lammers "Vereen’s recruiting has skyrocketed in the new year with a heavy influence of ACC and SEC offers. March trips have been made to North Carolina and Florida, with the time in Gainesville being one of his best so far. NC State and Louisville are two other teams that are heavily involved. The tie with the Cardinals is still developing, but the Wolfpack have made Vereen a priority, and tight ends coach Todd Goebbel is in contact with him daily. The Gators have yet to offer and are only offering one tight end in this cycle. If Vereen gets it, expect a commitment. If not, it should be another victory for NC State along the recruiting trail." - Wright

*****