TCU

The Horned Frogs are the presumed frontrunners and seem to have tightened their grip on Punch’s recruitment in the wake of his official visit in late September. Punch will play his senior season less than three hours south of TCU’s Ft Worth campus at Texas’ Harker Heights High School, and he has a strong bond with the in-state program. Punch has been on record talking about how impressed he is with the staff’s knowledge of his game and how it fits with the Horned Frogs' style of play. Nothing is ever certain in recruiting, but Jamie Dixon and company seem to have a solid lead as Punch speeds toward decision day.

NC STATE

The Wolfpack got Punch on campus back on Sept. 15 and liked where they stood for some time after. That feeling seems to have faded in recent weeks, however, as TCU has emerged as a leader. Still, if the Horned Frogs fail to close down the stretch, it will likely be NC State that benefits. Punch brought his father and brother along for his visit to Raleigh and was impressed by head coach Kevin Keatts’ enthusiasm as well as the love he felt on his tour. That said, it would take a fortunate break or two, as well as some luck for Keatts, to actually land the three-star forward’s pledge.

PENN STATE