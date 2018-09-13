Of the mid-major programs or low-major squads on the schedule, NC State will play eight teams with new head coaches, or in the case of season opener Maryland-Eastern Shore, an interim head coach.

NC State plays Penn State for the second year in a row, but this time in Atlantic City, N.J., and the Wolfpack will play Vanderbilt in Miami, Fla. NCSU has Wisconsin in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Madison, Wis.

NC State will play one team that reached the NCAA Tournament last year in Auburn, which was ranked No. 23 in the country in the USA Today coaches poll. The Tigers earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and topped College of Charleston before getting drilled by Clemson 84-53 in the second round. Auburn welcomes three starters back from last year, and two other starters back from the 2016-2017 season, who were suspended by the NCAA last year due to the FBI investigation.

The NC State schedule was released Thursday, and while the ACC opponents were completely known beforehand, not all of the non-conference games had leaked out.

Here is the full slate of games for NC State men's basketball, with the season opener against Mount St. Mary's on Nov. 6, followed by Wolfpack Classic with Maryland-Eastern Shore (Nov. 10) and UNC-Asheville (Nov. 13).

1. Auburn (26-8, 13-5 SEC)

The Tigers were one of the biggest surprises in the country, enjoying a huge regular season despite having center Austin Wiley and power forward Danjel Purifoy suspended for the season amidst the FBI probe. The two juniors are back, but Auburn lost star wing Mustapha Heron, who transferred to St. John’s.

Senior shooting guard Bryce Brown and junior point guard Jared Harper combined for 29.1 points per game, and both are effective three-point shooters. Purifoy averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 2016-2017, and the 6-11, 260-pound Wiley averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.0 minutes per game that season. NBADraft.net has Wiley projected to go No. 27 overall in the 2019 draft. Junior power forward Anfernee McLemore averaged 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 19.4 minutes per game in Purifoy’s and Wiley’s absence.

2. Wisconsin (15-18, 7-11 Big Ten)

Wisconsin finally proved its human and fell from 27 wins in 2017 to a disappointing 15 last year. Injuries played a role, but recruiting hasn’t quite been the same recently. What is a known factor is fifth-year senior center Ethan Happ, who is an elite college player. He will need help and sophomore combo guard Brad Davison and redshirt sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice should provide it.

The 6-10, 237-pound Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game last year, plus shot 52.8 percent from the field en route to first-team All-Big Ten honors by the media. Blue Ribbon Basketball Yearbook named him a preseason first-team All-American. Happ finished with 11 double-doubles for points and rebounds last year. Davison finished strong and averaged 12.1 points and 2.5 assists per game, and senior athletic forward Khalil Iverson chipped in 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds a contest.

3. Penn State (26-13, 9-9 Big Ten)

The Nittany Lions played NC State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge last year, falling 85-78 in Raleigh. PSU went on to win the NIT title with a 82-66 victory over Utah. Sophomore point guard Tony Carr averaged 19.6 points and 5.0 assists per game, and entered the NBA Draft, where he went No. 51 overall in the second round to the New Orleans Pelicans. Sophomore reserve forward Nazeer Bostick transferred following the season Saint Peter's.

The backcourt will need to be rebuilt, but junior power forward Lamar Stevens and redshirt junior center Mike Watkins will be an effective duo. Senior wing Josh Reaves provides athleticism and defensive skills. Finding two starters to go around that trio will be early-season priorities. The 6-8, 226-pound Stevens averaged 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, and 6-9, 254-pound Watkins added 12.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a contest last year. The latter has 158 career blocks.

4. Vanderbilt (12-20, 6-12 SEC)

Second-year coach Bryce Drew proved to be a quick-study in recruiting elite players to Nashville. Power forward Simi Shittu, who is from Burlington, Ontario, attended Vermont Academy in Saxton River, Vt., and Rivals.com ranked him No. 7 overall in the class of 2018. The Commodores also landed star point guard and hometown hero Darius Garland, who was ranked No. 17 in the country, and Charleston (S.C.) Porter Gaud small forward Aaron Nesmith, who was ranked No. 69.

The freshmen trio are joined by Notre Dame transfer Matt Ryan, who had 17 points and went 4 of 6 on three-pointers during a 89-75 win over NC State on March 5, 2016. The 6-8 Ryan averaged 3.6 points and shot 43.4 percent on three-pointers for the Fighting Irish in 2016-2017. Sophomore guard Saben Lee averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 assists per game and is the top returning scorer. Senior forward Joe Toye chipped in 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds a contest.

5. Loyola (Md.) (9-22, 6-12 Patriot)

The Greyhounds hired former Georgia Tech, Georgetown and Northwestern assistant coach Tavaras Hardy, and was a good player for NU. Junior wings Chuck Champion and Andrew Kostecka, who are both 6-4, will lead the way this season. Champion was second on the team with 11.5 points per game, and shot 32.1 percent on three-pointers, and Kostecka was right behind at 11.0 points a contest and he shot 32.3 percent on three-pointers.

Sophomore point guard Isaiah Hart had an effective first year at Loyola (Md.), shooting 48.6 percent from the field. He averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game last year, including a career-high 26 points in a overtime loss at Mount St. Mary’s.

6. Mercer (19-15, 11-7 Southern)

The Bears lost all five starters, including shooting guard Ria’n Holland from Hope Mills (N.C.) South View High, who lead the team in scoring. Junior shooting guard Ross Cummings and sophomore point guard Marcus Cohen will be the new foundation of the program.

Cummings averaged 8.7 points per game and shot 43.2 percent from three-point land. He hit his stride over the last 15 games, topping 21 points in four of them. He had 21 points and went 5 of 7 from three-point land in a 78-73 win at Grand Canyon in the CBI Tournament. Mercer has four players from other countries, including former West Virginia center Maciej Bender, who is sitting out as a transfer.

7. UNC Asheville (21-13, 13-5 Big South)

The Bulldogs won the regular season Big South title, but had a tumultuous offseason. New head coach Mike Morrell arrived after being an assistant coach at Texas and Virginia Commonwealth under head coach Shaka Smart. Star sophomore guard MaCio Teague, who averaged 16.7 points per game, transferred to Baylor, and Ahmad Thomas and Raekwon Miller exhausted their eligibility.

Morrell will be starting over from scratch. Athletic power forward Donovan Gilmore, who played at High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan, transferred in from College of Charleston and averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game in his first season at UNCA. Sophomore small forward Jalen Seegars played at High Point (N.C.) Christian, and averaged 2.5 points per game last year. Former NC State point guard Lavar Batts Jr. will be redshirting this season.

8. Saint Peter’s (14-18, 6-12 MAAC)

In an emerging theme to NC State’s non-conference schedule, Saint Peter’s has a new coach in former Seton Hall point guard standout Shaheen Holloway. The former McDonald’s All-American played at Seton Hall from 1996-to-2000, and he was an assistant at his alma mater from 2010-2018.

Second-leading scorer Sam Idowu, who averaged 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, returns in the post. The 6-7, 219-pounder had four double-doubles. Fifth-year senior guard Davauhnte Turner was third on the team with 10.6 points and 2.0 assists a contest, and he shot 34.5 percent on three-pointers. Penn State transfer Nazeer Bostick is sitting out the season per NCAA transfer rules.

9. Western Carolina (13-19, 8-10 Southern)

New head coach Mark Prosser is the son of former Wake Forest head coach Skip Prosser, who passed away July 26, 2007. The younger Prosser replaced head coach Larry Hunter, who died a few months later May 4, 2018, after complications from surgery. Mark Prosser had been an assistant coach at Winthrop for the last six years, and also was an assistant coach at Wofford and Bucknell.

Western Carolina returns senior forward Marc Gosselin of France, plus sophomore point guard Matt Halvorsen, among players who played at least 20 minutes a game. The 6-7 Gosselin averaged 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest, and the 6-1 Halvorsen was fourth on the team with 8.5 points a contest. Sophomore shooting guard Marcus Thomas, who played at Charlotte (N.C.) Independence, and incoming freshman forward D.J. Myers of Raleigh could be counted on for key roles this season.

10. South Carolina-Upstate (7-25, 2-12 Atlantic Sun)

The Spartans have joined the Big South and have a new head coach in Dave Dickerson, who brings a wealth of coaching experience to the sideline. Dickerson played at Maryland from 1985-1989, and was an assistant coach for the Terrapins from 1996-2005. He was hired as head coach at Tulane and went 71-85 in five years before getting fired in 2010. He then worked for Thad Matta as an assistant coach at Ohio State.

USC Upstate lost point guard Mike Cunningham (13.7 points per game), who was a graduate transfer to Oklahoma State. However, the Spartans return senior shooting guard Deion Holmes, who averaged 15.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, and he shot 34.0 percent on three-pointers. The 6-2 Holmes pumped in 39 points and 12 boards in a double-overtime loss vs. Lipscomb and had 34 points in a win over Stetson. Senior 6-6 wing Malik Moore of Asheville, N.C., was right behind him in averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a contest.

11. Mount St. Mary’s (18-14, 12-6 NEC)

The Mountaineers reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017, but then wing Miles Wilson transferred to Miami (Fla.) and star point guard Elijah Mitrou-Long transferred to Texas. Mount St. Mary’s built around point guard Junior Robinson, and he averaged 22.0 points and 4.8 assists a contest last year. Robinson has graduated and new head coach Dan Engelstad has a challenge on his hands. Engelstad spent the last five years as head coach at Southern Vermont College.

The trio of Robinson, Jonah Antonio and Greg Alexander averaged 43.7 points per game last year, and all three depart. Antonio, who is from Australia, transferred to South Plains Junior College after a successful first year. The top seven scorers have all departed the program. Texas Southern graduate transfer K.J. Scott is expected to add punch on the wing. He averaged 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 2016-2017, and then got injured seven games into last season.

12. Maine (6-26, 3-13 American East)

The Black Bears had a difficult season and hired their former women’s basketball coach, Richard Barron. He also was the head coach for the Princeton women’s basketball team, and was an assistant coach for NC State’s women’s hoops program from 2009-to-2011. He went 71-91 at Princeton and 84-89 at Maine, including two trips to the Women’s NIT.

Star guard Aaron Calixte became a graduate transfer to Oklahoma, and replacing his 16.9 points and 3.2 assists per game won’t be easy. Sophomore forward Isaiah White had a productive first season, averaging 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The 6-6, 180-pounder shot 35.7 percent on three-pointers and scored over 20 points in five contests. Junior power forward Andrew Fleming, who is 6-7 and 222-pounds, contributed 9.7 points and 5.3 rebound per game last year. He’ll be joined by 6-7, 223-pound senior post player Ilija Stojiljkovic, who started 24 of 31 games and added 4.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

13. Maryland-Eastern Shore (7-25, 3-13 MEAC)

The Hawks let go of head coach Bobby Collins, but in an unusual move, decided to not completely replace him this offseason. Instead, UMES assistant coach Clifford Reed Jr. was named the interim head coach March 27. Reed is no coaching novice though, having been the head coach at Bethune-Cookman from 2001-2011, which is his alma mater.

Maryland-Eastern Shore featured four players in double figures in points per game last year, and two returned. Junior post player Tyler Jones led the Hawks with 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last year. The 6-7, 200-pounder scored 21 points exactly in four of his last seven games. He had a season-high 28 points and nine boards in a 92-83 win over Hampton on Jan. 6. Redshirt junior guard Ahmad Frost averaged 10.8 points and 2.4 assists per game, and he shot 31.6 percent on three-pointers. He had 33 points and went 7 of 9 on three-pointers in the aforementioned Hampton win.