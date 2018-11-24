Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 34-28 win in overtime at North Carolina in front of generously listed 41,510 fans at Kenan Stadium on a cold, wet Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Finley watch

The sixth-year senior quarterback completed 16 of 28 passes for 200 yards Saturday.

That leaves Finley with 9,957 yards passing and highly likely to eclipse 10,000 passing yards at NC State next Saturday when the Wolfpack hosts East Carolina in the regular season finale.

Finley was held without a touchdown for the second time this year and remains fifth, three behind Jamie Barnette, in career scoring passes with 56.

Milestones

The big story Saturday was senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. tying the NC State record held by T.A. McLendon (2002) and Stan Fritts (1972) with five touchdown runs in a single game. Gallaspy now has 27 in his career and vaulted from tied for ninth into sixth place in school history.

Gallaspy has 16 touchdown runs this season, tied for the second most in a year and two behind McLendon’s school record set in 2002.

Redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers caught seven passes for 111 yards, giving him his seventh career 100-yard game. His 1,750 career yards moves him past long-time NFL player Haywood Jeffires into 14th place in school history. He also moved into sixth for career catches with 145.

Senior punter A.J. Cole’s eight punts for 309 yards moved him into third all-time in punts with 212 and second in punting yards with 8,926.

Dominating recent history versus UNC

For the ninth time in the past 12 years, NC State has emerged with a win over North Carolina.

The Heels have a lopsided 66-36-6 all-time edge in the series, but that is a very deceptive series record. Since the ACC was formed in 1954 the Heels’ advantage is a much more competitive 34-31. Pre-ACC, UNC won the series 32-5-6.

Saturday’s win was the third in a row in Kenan Stadium and three in a row overall in the series.

Winning the run game

For the 24th time in 27 games, the team that ran for more yards in this game won the contest. NC State finished with 206 yards on the ground compared to 153 for the Heels.

The only time NC State ran for more yards in a game this year was when it had 225 yards in a win over Boston College. UNC’s rushing total was the third highest allowed by the Pack in a game, but for the Heels it was their second lowest total on the year.

Spotted at the game

NFL scouts from the 49ers, Giants and Seahawks were in attendance.

True freshmen vs. redshirt freshmen watch

NC State is 11 games into the season, here’s a rundown of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt (players with asterisk were listed on the Wake Forest game participation report in the box score).

Kicker Christopher Dunn, nickel Tanner Ingle, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, running back Ricky Person Jr., cornerback Teshaun Smith, cornerback De’Von Graves and safety Tyler Baker-Williams have previously burned their redshirts.

Kicker Christopher Dunn — 11 games*

Nickel Tanner Ingle — 11 games*

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill — 11 games*

Cornerback Teshaun Smith — Nine games*

Running back Ricky Person Jr. — Eight games*

Cornerback De’Von Graves — Seven games*

Safety Tyler Baker-Williams — Six games*

Linebacker C.J. Hart — Four games

Running back Trent Pennix — Four games

Defensive end Derrick Eason — Three games

Cornerback Malik Dunlap — Two games

Defensive end Joe Boletepeli — One game

Wide receiver Devin Carter — One game

What the win means

NC State is 8-3 and finishes 5-3 in the ACC while UNC closes the year 2-9 and 1-7 in the conference. The Pack will play East Carolina Saturday then await its bowl fate while UNC’s season is over.

NC State is 12-13 in the month of November under sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren. This is the last game that will played this month for the Wolfpack.

The Pack has back-to-back winning seasons in the ACC for the first time since 1991-92. (NC State has had seven 4-4 seasons in that span.)

