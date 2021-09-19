Quick hits from NC State Wolfpack football's win over Furman

Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 45-7 win over Furman at Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night in front of a crowd of 56,919 on a warm but pleasant evening.

By the time the reserves entered the game in the third quarter, NC State was up 45-0, identical to the score of its season-opening win over South Florida.

The domination was even more pronounced Saturday vs. Furman, however.

At that point in the game, NC State had 418 total yards compared to just 62 for Furman. The Wolfpack had 20 first downs while the Paladins had only two.

Head coach Dave Doeren noted after the game that some scout team players who were not expected to even play ended up being on the field for most of the fourth quarter.

The final tally was 505 total yards for NC State and 196 for Furman. The last time a Wolfpack opponent had less than 200 yards in a game was Western Carolina in 2019, when the Catamounts had a meager 106 yards.

Furman did reach the end zone with 2:09 left in the third quarter, becoming the first team to score in a pair of games at Carter-Finley Stadium this year. Thus far the Wolfpack has allowed 31 points to its opponents, seven of them coming on special teams. That is the fewest allowed through three games since the 2009 squad gave up 28 points to South Carolina, Murray State and Gardner-Webb combined.

Like 2021, that 2009 team was 2-1 as it lost its opener to South Carolina, 7-3, despite having Russell Wilson at quarterback.