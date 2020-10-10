TheWolfpacker - Quick hits from NC State's win at Virginia

Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football's 38-21 win at Virginia's Scott Stadium on a wet Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville, Va.

Here's a list of firsts on Saturday:

• First 100-yard rushing game of the year, with sophomore Zonovan "Bam" Knight running 18 times for 101 yards and two scores.

• First career interceptions for redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle and freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis. Also the first pick six (and interception) for junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

• First career sacks for Battle, redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins and redshirt freshman corner Malik Dunlap.

• First career appearance for freshman defensive tackle Davin Vann, a four-star signing from Cary (N.C.) High. Vann had a solo tackle.

There was a point on the final Virginia drive of the first half where Vann was joined by fellow true freshmen Nick Booker-Brown on the defensive line and Devan Boykin and Pierre-Louis in the secondary.

• First appearance of the season for fifth-year senior defensive lineman Val Martin, who sat out the first three contests of the year and had two two tackles Saturday.

• First snaps from the line of scrimmage for redshirt freshman receiver Chris Toudle and freshman cornerback Aydan White.