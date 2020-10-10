TheWolfpacker - Quick hits from NC State's win at Virginia

Quick hits from NC State's win at Virginia
Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football's 38-21 win at Virginia's Scott Stadium on a wet Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville, Va.
Some Notable Firsts
Here's a list of firsts on Saturday:
• First 100-yard rushing game of the year, with sophomore Zonovan "Bam" Knight running 18 times for 101 yards and two scores.
• First career interceptions for redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle and freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis. Also the first pick six (and interception) for junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
• First career sacks for Battle, redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins and redshirt freshman corner Malik Dunlap.
• First career appearance for freshman defensive tackle Davin Vann, a four-star signing from Cary (N.C.) High. Vann had a solo tackle.
There was a point on the final Virginia drive of the first half where Vann was joined by fellow true freshmen Nick Booker-Brown on the defensive line and Devan Boykin and Pierre-Louis in the secondary.
• First appearance of the season for fifth-year senior defensive lineman Val Martin, who sat out the first three contests of the year and had two two tackles Saturday.
• First snaps from the line of scrimmage for redshirt freshman receiver Chris Toudle and freshman cornerback Aydan White.
Some Lineup Tweaking On O-Line
Another first was redshirt freshman guard Dylan McMahon receiving his first snaps of the year. NC State was without two key offensive linemen with fifth-year senior Justin Witt and redshirt freshman Timothy McKay not making the trip due to injuries.
At different times in the game, NC State slid starting left guard Ikem Ekwonu out to left tackle, where the sophomore started last season, and moved right guard fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe to the left. McMahon was inserted in at right guard and starting left tackle, sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley, received a breather.
Tale Of Two Halves For Devin Leary And Offense
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary's final stats look modest: 11-of-25 passing for 184 yards and two scores with one interception and a 124.2 passer rating. Leary started strong but struggled in the second half, as the numbers show:
• First half: 9 of 16 for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
• Second half: 2 of 9 for 45 yards and an interception, with one of the completions being a diving 33-yard grab by senior receiver Emeka Emezie.
NC State had 239 yards of total offense in the first half, but it finished with 363 after gaining only 124 after the break.
Players Not Making The Trip
The following scholarship players were not available:
Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford
Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams
Freshman offensive tackle Anthony Carter Jr.
Freshman receiver Jalen Coit
Freshman receiver Joshua Crabtree
Redshirt freshman nickel Jalen Frazier
Senior corner Chris Ingram
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Dante Johnson
Fifth-year senior defensive end Daniel Joseph
Redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin
Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Timothy McKay
Freshman safety Nehki Meredith
Fifth-year senior tight end Dylan Parham
Freshman linebacker Jayland Parker
Redshirt sophomore receiver Jasiah Provillon
Junior corner Teshaun Smith
Freshman tight end Ezemdi Udoh
Fifth-year senior offensive tackle Justin Witt
Ashford and Smith have been lost for the season, while Ingram and Frazier have yet to play while recovering from prior injuries. Martin missed a second straight game after a scary collision at Virginia Tech, and Witt was also out for the second week in a row.
Baker-Williams is still serving his 14-day quarantine and should return next Saturday.
McKay did not play after getting injured at Pittsburgh a week ago. Parham, Provillon and Joseph were new names to the report.
What The Win Means
NC State is 3-1 both overall and in the ACC. The Pack is now 36-22-1 all-time against Virginia and has won two straight in Scott Stadium to improve to 16-12-1 in Charlottesville. The Wolfpack has won four of the last five between the two teams.
The only time NC State has gotten off to a better start under head coach Dave Doeren, who improved to 2-0 against the Cavs, in conference action was when it was 4-0 halfway through league play in 2017.
Doeren also picked up his 50th win at NC State, moving him into sole place for third most in school history, breaking the tie with Chuck Amato. Doeren needs two more wins to tie Dick Sheridan for the second most.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook