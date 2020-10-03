Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 30-29, last-second win at No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon at Heinz Stadium.

Devin Leary's big passing game led to a thrilling win. (ACC Media)

Win Over A Ranked Opponent

Head coach Dave Doeren picked up his third win over a ranked opponent during his eight-year tenure at NC State, joining wins in 2017 at No. 11 Florida State (27-21) and home against No. 17 Louisville (39-25). To be fair, Doeren has had a series of close calls against top-25 competition as well. In his first year, a controversial call on receiver Bryan Underwood being out of bounds on what appeared to be a touchdown run loomed large in the final outcome of a 26-14 home loss to No. 3 Clemson. A year later, the Wolfpack jumped out to a 24-7 lead on No. 1 and defending champion Florida State at home before falling 56-41 in a shootout. A somewhat similar game, and the exact score, occurred a year later against No. 3 Clemson in Carter-Finley Stadium. In 2016, there was a famous overtime loss at No. 3 Clemson (24-17) and also a close call at home when a dropped interception in the end zone likely would have sealed a win in what was instead a 24-20 loss to No. 19 FSU. NC State went down to the last play in 2017 at home against No. 6 Clemson, too, before losing 38-31.

Fourth-Quarter Winning Drive

Leary’s game-winning drive is the latest score for a win in regulation under Doeren, and it is just the second touchdown pass. Here’s a list of all of Doeren’s wins that came from fourth-quarter scoring. Oct. 3, 2020 – Devin Leary’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie at Pittsburgh with 23 seconds left (30-29 Pack win). Sept. 19, 2020 – Ricky Person 3-yard touchdown run vs. Wake Forest with 5:51 left (45-42) Nov. 24, 2018 – Reggie Gallaspy 1-yard touchdown run at UNC in overtime after Gallaspy tied the game with a 5-yard score with 6:00 left in the fourth quarter (34-28). Nov. 11, 2017 – Nyheim Hines’ 50-yard touchdown run at Boston College with 8:22 left (17-14). Oct. 8, 2016 – Dexter Wright’s 16-yard blocked punt return vs. Notre Dame with 12:43 left (10-3). Aug. 30, 2014 – Jacoby Brissett’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Dayes vs. Georgia Southern with 1:37 left (24-23). Sept. 7, 2013 – Niklas Sade’s 48-yard field goal vs. Richmond with 33 seconds left (23-21).

Big Passing Numbers

Leary’s 336 yards passing is the first 300-yard performance since Ryan Finley threw for 409 yards in a home win over East Carolina in the 2018 regular season finale. Leary's four touchdown throws were the most since Finley had that many in a 2018 win at Louisville. Senior receiver Emeka Emezie (seven catches for 101 yards and two scores) had NC State’s first 100-yard receiving game since Jakobi Meyers had 163 in that ECU contest previously mentioned.

Players Not Making The Trip

The following scholarship players were not on the travel/available list for NC State: Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams Freshman offensive lineman Anthon Carter Jr. Freshman receiver Jalen Coit Freshman receiver Joshua Crabtree Redshirt junior defensive lineman Dante Johnson Redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Val Martin Freshman offensive lineman Patrick Matan Freshman safety Nehki Meredith Junior corner Teshaun Smith Redshirt freshman receiver Christopher Toudle Freshman tight end Ezmedi Udoh Freshman defensive lineman Davin Vann Fifth-year senior tackle Justin Witt Doeren confirmed after the game that they learned Thursday that Baker-Williams was not available after being caught in COVID-19 contact tracing. Presumably, Baker-Williams will not be on NC State’s travel list for next Saturday at Virginia since that's a 14-day quarantine. True freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis started in Baker-Williams’ place, but Pierre-Louis was ejected for targeting in the first half, negating a long pick six by Wolfpack sophomore safety Jakeen Harris. Redshirt sophomore Taiyon Palmer played much of the second half at nickel after that. Palmer had a nice pass breakup in the fourth quarter. Ashford and Martin both missed the contests with injuries. True freshman Devan Boykin ended up playing extensive action as starter and junior Tanner Ingle missed portions of the game with what appeared to be cramps/tightness in his leg. Ingle toughed it out and still had a team-high nine tackles, including an assist on one for a loss, and added two pass breakups. Boykin had five tackles, including one for a loss, and a quarterback hurry. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson, who like Ingle missed the loss at Virginia Tech, was second on the squad with eight tackles. Witt had started the first two games at right tackle. Redshirt junior Bryson Speas received the start in his place.

What The Win Means