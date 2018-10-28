Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 51-41 loss at Syracuse in front of a season-high crowd of 40,769 fans at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Kelvin Harmon’s big game

The junior’s old high school coach at Palmyra (N.J.) High, Jack Geisel, was in attendance to not only watch Harmon but his former high school teammate, receiver Taj Harris. Harris’ performance of six catches for 86 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown, would have been enough to make Geisel proud.

Yet that paled in comparison to what Harmon did. He finished with 11 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 74-yarder. Only potential NFL Hall of Famer Torry Holt (11 catches for 255 yards against Baylor in 1998) had more receiving yards in a single game at NC State.

Harmon apparently likes playing in the Carrier Dome. When he was a freshman he had the first of what is his now 11 100-yard receiving games, hauling in four passes for 101 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown

For the season, Harmon has 46 catches for 794 yards and four scores. He will need to average 41.2 yards over the final five games of the regular season to reach 1,000 yards for a second straight year. Holt and Jerricho Cotchery are the only NC State players to have back-to-back 1,000 receiving seasons.

Harmon’s 2,273 career yards moves him past Nas Worthen into fifth place all-time at NC State. Harmon also moved into fifth place in career receptions with 142.

Ryan Finley watch

Finley bounced back from an uneven first half to post big numbers, completing 26 of 44 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. That is the fourth most passing yards in a single-game in school history.

Finley moved past Russell Wilson into third most passing yards in school history with 8,827. Jamie Barnette is second on the list with 9,461 yards.

Short-handed Wolfpack

This game was the first time this season that injuries were a major concern for NC State. A rundown of those missing in action:

• Freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. had rushed 49 times for 284 yards and 5.3 yards per rush, best among the running backs on the team. With senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. playing at less than 100 percent, the Pack had just 68 yards rushing.

• Redshirt sophomore starting right tackle Justin Witt missed his first game of the year. His replacement, redshirt junior Tyrone Riley, struggled in pass protection at times including on the play where Finley threw a back-breaking interception.

• Junior cornerback Nick McCloud did make the trip but did not play, and his replacement was true freshman Teshaun Smith. Smith had a crucial pass interference penalty on third down on Syracuse’s final possession.

• Fifth-year senior receiver and team leader Stephen Louis, like Person and Witt, did not even make the trip to Syracuse.

Pass defense concerns

In the first five games of the year, NC State was solid enough against the pass, allowing 235.4 yards passing per game. But a deeper examination of the numbers and the past two contests shows that may have been a reflection of who the Pack played.

NC State opened with a FCS opponent in James Madison, followed by contests against Georgia State, Marshall, Virginia and Boston College. Those four FBS teams rank 75th, 80th, 92nd and 86th after this weekend nationally in passing yards per game.

The last two teams, Clemson and Syracuse, rank 22nd and 21st in the country in that category, and the two combined to average 430.0 yards in the air. The Orange’s 480 yards passing is the fourth most ever allowed in a game by a Wofpack defense.

Going forward, the Pack’s opponents are Florida State (36th nationally in passing offense), Wake Forest (81st), Louisville (70th), UNC (60th) and East Carolina (19th).

True freshmen vs. redshirt freshmen watch

NC State is seven games into the season, here’s a rundown of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt (players with asterisk were listed on the Syracuse game participation report in the box score).

Kicker Christopher Dunn, nickel Tanner Ingle and defensive tackle Alim McNeill had previously burned their redshirts. Smith joined the list with his first career start Saturday. That was his fifth game played this year.

Person, running back Trent Pennix and linebacker C.J. Hart would lose their redshirts if they played another game.

Kicker Christopher Dunn — Seven games*

Nickel Tanner Ingle — Seven games*

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill — Seven games*

Cornerback Teshaun Smith — Five games*

Linebacker C.J. Hart — Four games*

Running back Trent Pennix — Four games*

Running back Ricky Person Jr. — Four games

Cornerback De’Von Graves — Three games

Cornerback Malik Dunlap — Two games

Safety Tyler Baker-Williams — One game

Defensive end Joe Boletepeli — One game

Defensive end Derrick Eason — One game

What the loss means

NC State is 5-2 and 2-2 in the ACC while Syracuse is 6-2 and 3-2. The Pack leads the overall series 10-2 and this was the first time NC State has lost on the road in the series in six games.

The Pack finished with a 1-2 record in the month of October, which has traditionally been the toughest month for Dave Doeren-coached teams. NC State is 6-15 in October in six years under Doeren, compared to 19-4 in September, 9-12 in November and 3-1 in December.

It is just the third time under Doeren where NC State has scored at least 40 points and lost the game (15-3 overall). NCSU is 2-22 under Doeren when allowing at least 30 points.

