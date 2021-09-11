Quick hits from NC State's loss at Mississippi State
Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 24-10 loss at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Saturday night in front of a crowd of 45,834 fans on a warm evening.
Non-Conference Power Five Loss
Since 2000, NC State is 13-16 in non-conference games against teams currently in a Power Five conference. Between 2000-03, also known as the Philip Rivers era, the Pack was 7-2 in such games, with one of those defeats a triple overtime affair on the road at Ohio State. Since Rivers left, NC State is 6-14.
Under ninth-year head coach Dave Doeren, the Pack is 3-7 in those games and have lost six of its last seven.
Here's a look at NC State's non-conference Power Five games since 2000
|Date
|Opponent
|Outcome
|Location
|
Sept. 9, 2000
|
Indiana
|
W, 41-38
|
Bloomington, Ind.
|
Dec. 28, 2000
|
Minnesota
|
W, 38-30
|
Miami (bowl)
|
Sept. 6, 2001
|
Indiana
|
W, 35-14
|
Raleigh
|
Dec. 20, 2001
|
Pittsburgh
|
L, 34-19
|
Orlando (bowl)
|
Sept. 21, 2002
|
Texas Tech
|
W, 51-48 (OT)
|
Lubbock, Tex.
|
Jan. 1, 2003
|
Notre Dame
|
W, 28-6
|
Jacksonville (bowl)
|
Sept. 13, 2003
|
Ohio State
|
L, 44-38 (3OT)
|
Columbus
|
Sept. 20, 2003
|
Texas Tech
|
W, 49-21
|
Raleigh
|
Dec. 22, 2003
|
Kansas
|
W, 56-26
|
Orlando (bowl)
|
Sept. 18, 2004
|
Ohio State
|
L, 22-14
|
Raleigh
|
Sept. 29, 2007
|
Louisville
|
L, 29-10
|
Raleigh
|
Aug. 28, 2008
|
South Carolina
|
L, 34-0
|
Columbia, S.C.
|
Dec. 29, 2008
|
Rutgers
|
L, 29-23
|
Birmingham (bowl)
|
Sept. 3, 2009
|
South Carolina
|
L, 7-3
|
Raleigh
|
Sept. 26, 2009
|
Pittsburgh
|
W, 38-31
|
Raleigh
|
Dec. 28, 2010
|
West Virginia
|
W, 23-7
|
Orlando (bowl)
|
Dec. 27, 2011
|
Louisville
|
W, 31-24
|
Charlotte (bowl)
|
Aug. 31, 2012
|
Tennessee
|
L, 35-21
|
Atlanta
|
Dec. 31, 2012
|
Vanderbilt
|
L, 38-24
|
Nashville (bowl)
|
Dec. 30, 2015
|
Mississippi State
|
L, 51-28
|
Charlotte (bowl)
|
Oct. 8, 2016
|
Notre Dame
|
W, 10-3
|
Raleigh
|
Dec. 26, 2016
|
Vanderbilt
|
W, 41-17
|
Shreveport, La., (bowl)
|
Sept. 2, 2017
|
South Carolina
|
L, 35-28
|
Charlotte
|
Oct. 28, 2017
|
Notre Dame
|
L, 35-14
|
South Bend, Ind.
|
Dec. 29, 2017
|
Arizona State
|
W, 52-31
|
El Paso (bowl)
|
Dec. 31, 2018
|
Texas A&M
|
L, 52-13
|
Jacksonville (bowl)
|
Sept. 14, 2019
|
West Virginia
|
L, 44-27
|
Morgantown, W.Va.
|
Jan. 2, 2021
|
Kentucky
|
L, 23-21
|
Jacksonville, (bowl)
|
Sept. 11, 2022
|
Mississippi State
|
L, 24-10
|
Starkville, Miss.
Offensive Struggles
Last season's season-low output came against a SEC defense. Kentucky held the Pack to 318 total yards in the Gator Bowl, won by the Wildcats, 23-21.
NC State just barely topped that number with 335 yards Saturday, but much of that came with the game decided in the fourth quarter. The Pack's final touchdown drive with 1:06 left accumulated 74 yards itself.
Prior to the start of the fourth quarter, NC State had just 194 total yards.
After rushing for nearly 300 yards against South Florida, the Wolfpack had only 32 yards Saturday, fewer than any game in all of 2020. That was somewhat affected by allowing five sacks against a Bulldogs defense that had just one against Louisiana Tech in its opener.
It was not all on the offense. Special teams allowed a 100-yard kickoff return for a score on the opening play of the game, the first kick runback to the house for Mississippi State in over six years. Junior kicker Christopher Dunn also had a rare field goal miss, a try from 48 yards.
The defense's pass rush once again failed to materialize with just one sack against an offensive line that allowed three in its opener after being 113th in sacks allowed per game in 2020.
Freshman Watch
Players in the 2020 and 2021 classes, both listed as freshmen on the roster because eligibility was frozen a year ago, can play up to four games and preserve their redshirt status.
The following players in the freshmen class with astericks by their names played on Saturday.
We will keep track of this list throughout the season to see who burns their redshirt.
Safety Devan Boykin (class of 2020) — 2 games played*
Quarterback Ben Finley (class of 2020) -— 2*
Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis (class of 2020) — 2*
Receiver Porter Rooks (class of 2020) — 2*
Receiver Anthony Smith (class of 2020) — 2*
Defensive lineman Davin Vann (class of 2020) — 2*
Cornerback Aydan White (class of 2020) — 2*
Linebacker Devon Betty (class of 2020) — 1
Receiver Jalen Coit (class of 2020) — 1
Center Lyndon Cooper (class of 2021) — 1
Receiver Joshua Crabtree (class of 2020) — 1
Cornerback Nate Evans (class of 2021) — 1
Receiver Julian Gray (class of 2021) — 1
Defensive lineman Claude Larkins (class of 2020) — 1`
Offensive lineman Patrick Matan (class of 2020) — 1
Linebacker Jayland Parker (class of 2020) — 1*
Spotted At The Game
NC State and Mississippi State's fanbases established a bond on social media during the College World Series over the summer, with many Bulldogs fans supporting the Wolfpack after NC State was kicked out of the CWS with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Pack baseball manager Elliott Avent was recognized during the game for his work with Team USA baseball over the summer.
What The Win Means
NC State is 1-1 for the fourth time in nine seasons under Doeren. In each of the other three years, the Wolfpack would finish with winning records and play in a bowl game at the end of the season.
Mississippi State leads the all-time series with the Wolfpack, 4-3. The two teams have split their duo of games in Starkville in the series. There are no future matchups on the book.
