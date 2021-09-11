Quick hits from NC State's loss at Mississippi State

Here are quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 24-10 loss at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Saturday night in front of a crowd of 45,834 fans on a warm evening.

NC State sophomore running back Zonovan Knight finished with eight carries for 31 yards. (Matt Bush/USA Today)

Non-Conference Power Five Loss

Since 2000, NC State is 13-16 in non-conference games against teams currently in a Power Five conference. Between 2000-03, also known as the Philip Rivers era, the Pack was 7-2 in such games, with one of those defeats a triple overtime affair on the road at Ohio State. Since Rivers left, NC State is 6-14. Under ninth-year head coach Dave Doeren, the Pack is 3-7 in those games and have lost six of its last seven. Here's a look at NC State's non-conference Power Five games since 2000

Games Against Non-Conference Power Five Opponents Date Opponent Outcome Location Sept. 9, 2000 Indiana W, 41-38 Bloomington, Ind. Dec. 28, 2000 Minnesota W, 38-30 Miami (bowl) Sept. 6, 2001 Indiana W, 35-14 Raleigh Dec. 20, 2001 Pittsburgh L, 34-19 Orlando (bowl) Sept. 21, 2002 Texas Tech W, 51-48 (OT) Lubbock, Tex. Jan. 1, 2003 Notre Dame W, 28-6 Jacksonville (bowl) Sept. 13, 2003 Ohio State L, 44-38 (3OT) Columbus Sept. 20, 2003 Texas Tech W, 49-21 Raleigh Dec. 22, 2003 Kansas W, 56-26 Orlando (bowl) Sept. 18, 2004 Ohio State L, 22-14 Raleigh Sept. 29, 2007 Louisville L, 29-10 Raleigh Aug. 28, 2008 South Carolina L, 34-0 Columbia, S.C. Dec. 29, 2008 Rutgers L, 29-23 Birmingham (bowl) Sept. 3, 2009 South Carolina L, 7-3 Raleigh Sept. 26, 2009 Pittsburgh W, 38-31 Raleigh Dec. 28, 2010 West Virginia W, 23-7 Orlando (bowl) Dec. 27, 2011 Louisville W, 31-24 Charlotte (bowl) Aug. 31, 2012 Tennessee L, 35-21 Atlanta Dec. 31, 2012 Vanderbilt L, 38-24 Nashville (bowl) Dec. 30, 2015 Mississippi State L, 51-28 Charlotte (bowl) Oct. 8, 2016 Notre Dame W, 10-3 Raleigh Dec. 26, 2016 Vanderbilt W, 41-17 Shreveport, La., (bowl) Sept. 2, 2017 South Carolina L, 35-28 Charlotte Oct. 28, 2017 Notre Dame L, 35-14 South Bend, Ind. Dec. 29, 2017 Arizona State W, 52-31 El Paso (bowl) Dec. 31, 2018 Texas A&M L, 52-13 Jacksonville (bowl) Sept. 14, 2019 West Virginia L, 44-27 Morgantown, W.Va. Jan. 2, 2021 Kentucky L, 23-21 Jacksonville, (bowl) Sept. 11, 2022 Mississippi State L, 24-10 Starkville, Miss.

Offensive Struggles

Last season's season-low output came against a SEC defense. Kentucky held the Pack to 318 total yards in the Gator Bowl, won by the Wildcats, 23-21. NC State just barely topped that number with 335 yards Saturday, but much of that came with the game decided in the fourth quarter. The Pack's final touchdown drive with 1:06 left accumulated 74 yards itself. Prior to the start of the fourth quarter, NC State had just 194 total yards. After rushing for nearly 300 yards against South Florida, the Wolfpack had only 32 yards Saturday, fewer than any game in all of 2020. That was somewhat affected by allowing five sacks against a Bulldogs defense that had just one against Louisiana Tech in its opener. It was not all on the offense. Special teams allowed a 100-yard kickoff return for a score on the opening play of the game, the first kick runback to the house for Mississippi State in over six years. Junior kicker Christopher Dunn also had a rare field goal miss, a try from 48 yards. The defense's pass rush once again failed to materialize with just one sack against an offensive line that allowed three in its opener after being 113th in sacks allowed per game in 2020.

Freshman Watch

Players in the 2020 and 2021 classes, both listed as freshmen on the roster because eligibility was frozen a year ago, can play up to four games and preserve their redshirt status. The following players in the freshmen class with astericks by their names played on Saturday. We will keep track of this list throughout the season to see who burns their redshirt. Safety Devan Boykin (class of 2020) — 2 games played* Quarterback Ben Finley (class of 2020) -— 2* Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis (class of 2020) — 2* Receiver Porter Rooks (class of 2020) — 2* Receiver Anthony Smith (class of 2020) — 2* Defensive lineman Davin Vann (class of 2020) — 2* Cornerback Aydan White (class of 2020) — 2* Linebacker Devon Betty (class of 2020) — 1 Receiver Jalen Coit (class of 2020) — 1 Center Lyndon Cooper (class of 2021) — 1 Receiver Joshua Crabtree (class of 2020) — 1 Cornerback Nate Evans (class of 2021) — 1 Receiver Julian Gray (class of 2021) — 1 Defensive lineman Claude Larkins (class of 2020) — 1` Offensive lineman Patrick Matan (class of 2020) — 1 Linebacker Jayland Parker (class of 2020) — 1*

Spotted At The Game

NC State and Mississippi State's fanbases established a bond on social media during the College World Series over the summer, with many Bulldogs fans supporting the Wolfpack after NC State was kicked out of the CWS with a COVID-19 outbreak. Pack baseball manager Elliott Avent was recognized during the game for his work with Team USA baseball over the summer.

What The Win Means