Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 58-3 win over East Carolina in front of 57,223 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Finley watch

The sixth-year senior quarterback completed 32 of 44 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Finley now has 10,366 passing yards at NC State, becoming just the second signal caller along with Philip Rivers to go over 10,000 yards in school history. His three touchdowns give him 59 for his career, tying Jamie Barnette for fourth most at NC State.

Finley has eight 300-plus yard games this season and 18 his career. Both are one off Rivers’ school records. This was Finley’s third 400-yard effort at State, tying Barnette and Shane Montgomery for second most.

Gallaspy’s Milestones

Senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. ran 24 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 1,012 yards and 18 scores on the season. He becomes the third different running back in the past three seasons to go over 1,000 (Matthew Dayes with 1,166 yards in 2016 and Nyheim Hines with 1,112 yards in 2017). Gallaspy’s total is currently 13th most in a season at NCSU.

Gallaspy tied T.A. McLendon’s 2002 record for most rushing scores in a year at NC State, and his 19 total touchdowns is a new school record.

Gallaspy’s 220 yards ties Joe McIntosh’s total against Wake Forest in 1981 for the fourth most in a game at State, and Gallaspy is just the seventh Wolfpacker to have a 200-yard rushing game. The final run for Gallaspy was an 86-yarder, which tied Ed Mooney’s run against Davidson in 1950 for the fourth longest at NC State.

Meyers’ Milestones

Redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers caught 13 passes for a career-high 163 yards and a score. That gives Meyers 89 catches for 1,028 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Meyers breaks Torry Holt’s 1998 record for most receptions in a season at NC State.

Meyers joins junior receiver Kelvin Harmon with over 1,000 yards in the season. NC State has never had two receivers go over 1,000 in one season before, and it’s only the fourth time that has happened in the ACC.

Speaking of Harmon, he added six receptions for 67 yards and a TD, giving him 81 catches for 1,186 yards and seven scores this year. He needs just seven yards in the bowl game to pass Jerricho Cotchery for third most in a season at NC State.

More milestones

Freshman kicker Christopher Dunn made all three of his field goal tries to improve to 21 of 24 on the season, setting a new school record for most field goals in a season. Dunn has made 13 consecutive field goals, second most in State history behind Marc Primanti’s 27.

Dunn’s 114 points ties Gallaspy’s current total on the season, both of which are also a new single-season record.

NC State’s 655 total yards are the second most in school history for a game behind the 664 it posted in a loss at Miami in 2012. The Pack did set a new record for yards in a game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Fifth-year senior center Garrett Bradbury became the first offensive lineman to score a touchdown for NC State since Derek Green hustled to recover a fumble in the end zone in a win at Florida State in 2001.

The win was the largest in the 30-game series history for NC State over East Carolina, topping the 49-point win in 1973.

Spotted at the game

NFL scouts from the Giants were in attendance. Among recruits seen:

• Four-star defensive tackle commit C.J. Clark from New London (N.C.) North Stanly High

• Four-star defensive tackle commit Joshua Harris from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High

• Four-star defensive end commit Savion Jackson from Clayton (N.C.) High

• Three-star linebacker commit Drake Thomas from Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High

• Three-star linebacker commit Jaylon Scott from Shelby (N.C.) High

• Four-star junior receiver Muhsin Muhammad from Charlotte Myers Park High

True freshmen vs. redshirt freshmen watch

NC State concluded its regular season. Here’s a rundown of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt (players with asterisk were listed on the East Carolina game participation report in the box score).

Kicker Christopher Dunn, nickel Tanner Ingle, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, running back Ricky Person Jr., cornerback Teshaun Smith, cornerback De’Von Graves and safety Tyler Baker-Williams have previously burned their redshirts.

Junior college defefensive end transfer Joe Babros and freshmen receiver Jasiah Provillion and offensive tackle Jalynn Strickland played their first career action.

Kicker Christopher Dunn — 12 games*

Nickel Tanner Ingle — 12 games*

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill — 12 games*

Cornerback Teshaun Smith — 10 games*

Running back Ricky Person Jr. — Eight games

Cornerback De’Von Graves — Eight games*

Safety Tyler Baker-Williams — Seven games*

Linebacker C.J. Hart — Four games

Running back Trent Pennix — Four games

Wide receiver Devin Carter — Three games*

Defensive end Derrick Eason — Three games

Cornerback Malik Dunlap — Two games

Defensive end Joe Boletepeli — Two games*

Defensive end Joe Babros — One game*

Wide receiver Jasiah Provillon — One game*

Offensive tackle Jalynn Strickland — One game*

What the win means

NC State finishes its regular season at 9-3 while ECU closes the year 3-9. The Pack leads the all-time series 17-13 and snaps a three-game losing skid against the Pirates.

NC State is 4-1 in six seasons under head coach Dave Doeren in the month of December. Its upcoming bowl game will be played later this month.

For all the chagrin about noon starts, the Pack finished 7-0 this season in games that began in the noon hour.

