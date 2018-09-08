Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 41-7 win over Georgia State in front of 56,017 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Methodical win

For the second straight week, NC State won the toss and deferred. For the second straight week, it fell behind early. Georgia State scored on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. That lead though held up for only 3:05 until the Pack tied it up.

NC State scored the final 41 points of the game, putting 10 points on the board in the first quarter, 10 in the second, seven in the third and 14 in the fourth.

The 34-point margin of victory was larger than any game last year and the most since a similar size win over William & Mary in the 2016 opener.

Defense holding points in check

Last week in the opener, the Pack allowed 13 points in an 11-point win over James Madison. It surrendered seven to Georgia State. The 20 combined points is the fewest through two games allowed by NCSU since the 2009 team gave up 14 combined in a loss to South Carolina (7-3) and a blowout win over Murray State (65-7).

The Pack, like last week, was able to bow up on its side of the field. It twice forced Georgia State to kick field goals, which were both missed. One was blocked by senior defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant. That was NC State’s first blocked field goal since defensive tackle Alan-Michael Cash got his hand on one against UNC, ironically also during that 2009 season.

NC State additionally stopped Georgia State twice on fourth downs on the short side of the field.

A week ago, JMU was forced to try a pair of 19-yard field goals that were both made and also fumbled inside the 10.

Passing game sizzles, running game…

NC State threw for 426 yards in the victory, which is the ninth best effort in a single game in school history and the most since 2012. It also a team-record for most yards in Carter-Finley Stadium through the air. That helped the offense gain 541 yards of total offense.

The 32 team completions tied for the 11th most in a game by the Pack, and the accuracy percentage (32 of 39 for .820) was 12th highest.

That was despite missing ACC Receiver of the Week from the opener in redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers, who caught 14 passes for 161 yards in the JMU victory. Meyers warmed up but did not play after injuring his ankle a week ago.

That was the good news on offense. The bad is the running game is still slow to develop. NC State had 115 yards on the ground, 39 of which came on a touchdown run from walk-on Brady Bodine in the fourth quarter, his first career score.

Ryan Finley watch

The sixth-year senior quarterback completed 31 of 38 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns with one pick. That was Finley’s 12th 300-yard game, tying Russell Wilson for second most in school history behind Philip Rivers’ 19.

Finley became the fifth quarterback in school history to reach 7,000 yards passing, and he now stands at 7,256. With 156 yards he will pass Mike Glennon into fourth all-time at NCSU. The two touchdowns moved him past Terry Harvey for sixth most at NC State.

Strong special teams

Freshman kicker Christopher Dunn was 2-for-2 on field goals and made all seven of his extra points. Thus far he has shown that he can handle the short-range stuff. His two tries were from 25 and 28 yards.

Senior punter A.J. Cole averaged 47.0 yards on his two punts and pinned one inside the 20. Fifth-year senior corner Maurice Trowell had an impressive 36-yard kickoff return that he almost broke, and as mentioned above Bryant blocked a field goal.

Senior Kyle Bambard had touchbacks into the end zone on five of seven kickoffs, and his other two were fair caught.

Spotted at the game



The headliner is that five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch from Charlotte Harding made the trip. He was spotted outside the Murphy Center with his family, including his brother and NC State freshman safety Malik Dunlap, after the game.

For a link to some of the other recruits spotted, click here.

The women’s basketball team was introduced on the field during the game, as were some of wrestling’s past national champions, including Darrion Caldwell, Nick Gwiazdowski and Michael Macchiavello.

A scout from the Los Angeles Rams was also in the press box.

What the win means

NC State is 2-0 and Georgia State is 1-1.

Since Doeren took over in 2013, the Pack is 17-4 in the month of September and 15-1 in non-conference home contests. It is 21-5 overall in non-ACC games. The Pack remains undefeated at 21-0 when holding opponents to less than 20 points under Doeren.

This was the first ever meeting between the two programs.

