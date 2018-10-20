Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 41-7 loss to No. 3 Clemson in front of an announced crowd of 81,295 fans at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Pass defense woes

In a column that detailed five areas that need improvement after the bye, one was pass defense. The Wolfpack entered Saturday 84th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in yards allowed per game at 234.0.

Clemson only made matters worse by passing for a season-high allowed 380 yards, 110 more than Marshall’s 270, which had been the previous most surrendered by State. The Tigers’ yard per attempt of 7.8 was not too far ahead of the 7.0 NCSU was averaging allowed before Saturday, but CU was 66.7 percent passing, much better than the 59.3 percent in the prior five games.

Ryan Finley watch

Finley had by far his worst game of the season, completing 21 of 34 passes for just 156 yards and two interceptions. Finley’s 151 yards total offense (he lost five yards rushing) gives him 8,668 for his career, 960 yards shy of Russell Wilson for third all-time at NC State and 970 away from Jamie Barnette for second.

Finley has 8,354 passing yards, moving closer in on Wilson’s 8,545 yards for third at NC State.

On an unrelated note, redshirt freshman quarterback Matt McKay fired his first official pass attempt and completed a 37-yard pass to redshirt sophomore receiver C.J. Riley late in the fourth quarter.

Worrisome injuries

Head coach Dave Doeren noted that NC State got a little banged up in the game. Three that may be noteworthy:

• Fifth-year senior left guard, and midseason All-American by both Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus, Terronne Prescod left the game twice with what appeared to be back issues. He missed the Marshall contest with a similar problem.

• Freshman running back Ricky Person Jr., who played a solid game with 12 carries for 54 yards, appeared to re-injure his hamstring and was on crutches after the game. Person missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

• Fifth-year senior receiver Stephen Louis had to be carted off the field late in the game with what looked like a lower leg injury.

Riley came up slow on the 37-yard pass he caught from McKay but appeared to be fine.

A couple of positives

Looking for any good things from the game. Here are two to offer:

• NC State’s rush defense held up fairly well. The Tigers rushed 32 times for 91 yards, just 2.8 yards per carry. Both represented season-lows for CU.

Clemson sophomore star running back Travis Etienne was limited to just 39 yards on 15 runs, or 2.6 yards a carry, with his long run being only six yards. He came into Saturday averaging 126.8 yards a contest and 9.2 yards a rush.

• NC State saw the old, familiar version of senior punter A.J. Cole III. He crushed it Saturday, averaging 48.3 yards on six punts, including a long of 61 yards, and his kicks had excellent hang times to allow for minimal returns (four for six yards by Clemson freshman receiver Derion Kendrick).

Otherwise it might be pretty bare in the positive development front.

True freshmen vs. redshirt freshmen watch

NC State is six games into the season, here’s a rundown of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt (players with asterisk were listed on the Virginia game participation report in the box score).

Kicker Christopher Dunn, nickel Tanner Ingle and defensive tackle Alim McNeill have all officially burned their redshirts. If Person plays another game he cannot redshirt.

Kicker Christopher Dunn — Six games*

Nickel Tanner Ingle — Six games*

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill — Six games*

Running back Ricky Person Jr. — Four games*

Cornerback Malik Dunlap — Three games*

Cornerback De’Von Graves — Three games

Linebacker C.J. Hart — Three games

Running back Trent Pennix — Three games

Cornerback Teshaun Smith — Three games

Safety Tyler Baker-Williams — One game

Defensive end Joe Boletepeli — One game

Defensive end Derrick Eason — One game

Spotted at the game

Five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch from Charlotte Harding was at the contest unofficially visiting Clemson. Crouch’s brother, Malik Dunlap, is a freshman defensive back at NC State.

There were also scouts from, among others, the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

What the loss means

NC State is 5-1 and 2-1 in the ACC while Clemson is 7-0 and 4-0. The Tigers lead the overall series 58-28-1 and has won seven straight against the Pack. CU is 29-11-1 in games played at Clemson.

——

