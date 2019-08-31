Here are the final numbers that show how NC State outclassed East Carolina:

For the rest of the game, it gained 160 total yards, 61 of which came on the final possession of the game with the outcome well decided and the backups in the game for both teams.

The Wolfpack defense needed time to get into the flow of defending East Carolina. It needed a fortunate turnover in the red zone to avoid allowing a touchdown on the Pirates’ opening possession, and then it allowed a field goal on the second ECU drive. At that point East Carolina had 109 total yards.

Quick hits and notes from NC State football’s 34-6 win over East Carolina in front of 57,633 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium on a hot Saturday afternoon in Raleigh.

The debuts



One thing about the first game that is always fun is tracking all the newcomers that played:

• Earning their first career starts were redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay, fifth-year senior offensive tackle Emanuel McGirt Jr., redshirt sophomore center Grant Gibson, redshirt junior nose tackle Val Martin, sophomore running back Ricky Person Jr. and redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill.

McKay’s debut was detailed in our postgame column.

• Both true freshmen running backs Zonovan Knight and Jordan Houston received extensive playing time. Knight had team-highs with nine carries for 42 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown that came on his first career touch.

Houston added six runs for 35 yards and three receptions for 10 yards.

• Freshman Keyon Lesane caught a six-yard pass and had a 24-yard run on a sweep. Redshirt freshman receiver Devin Carter hauled in a 12-yard pass.

• Oregon/Wake Forest grad transfer Tabari Hines had a splashy debut at receiver, finishing with a 34-yard run on a reverse and catching four passes for 74 yards and a score, a 48-yard TD for the game’s longest play.

• Gill averaged 41.6 yards on his five punts.

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman came into the game late in the fourth quarter and completed 1 of 2 passes for six yards.

• Redshirt freshman linebacker Payton Wilson had six tackles, including two for loss. Classmate and linebacker C.J. Hart Jr. had three tackles, while freshman linebacker Drake Thomas assisted on a tackle.

Another true freshman linebacker, Jaylon Scott, had a tackle on special teams.

• Redshirt freshman defensive end Joseph Boletepeli made two tackles, including one for loss.

Pack loves noon starts

They are not popular with the fans, especially in August and September. That was clear when the fans emptied out the stadium pretty good after halftime. But NC State’s track record in noon games is a story worth noting.

The Wolfpack is now 14-0 in noon (or 12:30) kickoffs since 2017. Perhaps that is related to NC State practicing in the morning. That move was made under head coach Tom O’Brien who followed the advice of Duke coach David Cutcliffe.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren has kept the tradition in his seven years in Raleigh.

Spotted at the game

Former NC State running back Jamelle Eugene was spotted in the Vaughn Towers, and seen in line to get on the elevator there was former ECU and NFL linebacker and Wolfpacker podcast guest Robert Jones.

Among recruits there, offered junior linebacker Jordan Poole from West Stanly High in Oakboro, N.C. was seen before the game.

True freshmen vs. redshirt freshmen watch

We’ll keep a rundown in quick hits of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt.

• Running back Zonovan Knight — 1 game

• Running back Jordan Houston — 1 game

• Receiver Keyon Lesane — 1 game

• Offensive lineman Dylan McMahon — 1 game

• Offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu — 1 game

• Linebacker Drake Thomas — 1 game

• Linebacker Jaylon Scott — 1 game

• Safety Cecil Powell — 1 game

• Nickel Jalen Frazier — 1 game

• Long snapper Joe Shimko — 1 game

What the win means

NC State is 1-0 for the sixth time in seven seasons under Doeren, who improves to 44-34 overall as the head coach at NC State. He needs five more victories to tie Chuck Amato for the third most wins as a head coach in school history.

The Pack now has won the last two meetings against ECU by a combined score of 92-8 and leads the all-time series 18-13. Doeren evened his record to 2-2 against the in-state rivals.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook



