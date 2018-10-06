Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 28-23 win over Boston College in front of an announced crowd of 57,241 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Ryan Finley watch



Finley completed 25 of 34 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns (with two picks) and rushed three times for 19 yards in the win. That is Finley's 14th career 300-yard performance, second at NC State behind Philip Rivers' 19.

He becomes the fourth quarterback in school history to exceed 8,000 career passing yards and now has 8,198. Russell Wilson is third all-time with 8,545 yards. Finley also has 8,517 yards of total offense. Wilson is next on the list third all-time with 9,628.

Finley moved past Philip Rivers for the highest average of yards per play with 6.95. Rivers is 6.92.

Finley’s two scoring tosses broke a tie with Jacoby Brissett and leaves Finley alone for fifth most at NC State with 45. Brissett, whose Colts played Thursday and thus was off this weekend, was ironically at the game Saturday.

The emerging running game

In the fifth game of his senior season, running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. registered his first career 100-yard effort. He carried 25 times for 104 yards and two scores. His previous career-high of 81 yards came when he was a freshman against Syracuse.

Gallaspy has at least one score in every game this season and seven rushing touchdowns total. Coming into this season the most touchdowns he had in a year was five in 2017. The record for rushing scores in a season at NC State is 18 by T.A. McLendon in 2002.

Freshman Ricky Person Jr. added 17 runs for 92 yards, and NC State collectively finished with a season-high 225 rushing yards despite losing 15 yards on a bad snap and another three on a pair of late kneel downs.

After running for an average of 107.7 yards per game in three non-conference games, NC State has rushed for an average of 200.5 yards in its two ACC wins.

Defense holds solid again

Boston College finished with 23 points, but seven were attributed to special teams, leaving 16 on the defense. It is the second time NC State has given up a special teams score. Marshall returned a fumbled kickoff return for a score against NCSU on Sept. 22.

In five games, removing the special teams score, NC State is allowing offenses to score an average of 14.0 points a contest.

True freshmen vs. redshirt freshmen watch

Now that NC State is five games into the season, here’s a rundown of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt (players with asterisk were listed on the Virginia game participation report in the box score).

Kicker Christopher Dunn, nickel Tanner Ingle and defensive tackle Alim McNeill have all officially burned their redshirts.

Kicker Christopher Dunn — Five games*

Nickel Tanner Ingle — Five games*

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill — Five games*

Cornerback De’Von Graves — Three games

Linebacker C.J. Hart — Three games*

Running back Trent Pennix — Three games

Running back Ricky Person Jr. — Three games*

Cornerback Teshaun Smith — Three games*

Safety Malik Dunlap — Two games

Safety Tyler Baker-Williams — One game

Defensive end Joe Boletepeli — One game

Defensive end Derrick Eason — One game

Spotted at the game

Some of the commitments spotted or confirmed in attendance included:

• Four-star defensive tackle C.J. Clark from New London (N.C.) North Stanly High

• Three-star offensive guard Ikem Ekwonu from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day

• Four-star defensive tackle Joshua Harris from Roxboro (N.C.) Person High

• Four-star defensive end Savion Jackson from Clayton (N.C.) High

• Three-star offensive guard Timothy McKay from Raleigh Wakefield High

• Three-star offensive tackle Triston Miller from Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day

• Long snapper Joe Shimko from Wall (N.J.) Township High

• Three-star linebacker Drake Thomas from Wake Forest (N.C.) Wakefield High

• Three-star receiver Chris Toudle from Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard High

In addition to Brissett, his teammate for the Colts and former Pack running back Nyheim Hines was at the game alongside former NC State safeties Shawn Boone and Hakim Jones.

Several NFL scouts were credentialed, including representatives from the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets (two), Los Angeles Rams (two), Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

What the win means

NC State is 5-0 and 2-0 in the ACC while Boston College is 4-2 and 1-1. NC State is 7-9 all-time against BC. This ends a stretch of the road team winning four straight in the series.

Dating back to 2016, NC State is 16-4 in its last 20 games, including 9-2 in the ACC. The last time NCSU has won 9 of 11 ACC games was when it won 14 in a row from 1972-74 under Lou Holtz (h/t News and Observer’s Joe Giglio). It is about to be ranked in its ninth Associated Press poll in that span.

The last time NC State started 5-0 was in 2002, and it’s the eighth time in school history it has done that. It is the second straight season NCSU won its first two conference games and the fifth time since 2000.

NC State is now 6-13 in the month of October under Doeren and improved to 8-8 in games decided by seven points or less under him.

The win was the 600th in the history of NC State's football program.

