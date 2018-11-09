Quick hits and notes from NC State’s stunning 27-23 loss to Wake Forest in front of 56,228 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium on Thursday night in Raleigh.

The disappearing running game

This past Saturday against one of the better rush defenses in the country, NC State ran for 177 yards in an easy win over Florida State. Against a Wake Forest team that had allowed every team not-named Towson to rush for at least 132 yards this year, which was the total from a FSU team that ran for a paltry 24 yards on NC State, the Pack ran for 47 yards on 27 carries, or 1.7 yards per rush.

That is the lowest Wake has allowed in a game this year, even fewer than the 69 yards Towson produced. For NC State, it is also a season-low for them in rushing. The Deacons entered Thursday ranked 115th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game.

Ryan Finley watch

The sixth-year senior quarterback completed 35 of 52 passes for 374 yards and a touchdown while being intercepted on a Hail Mary at the end of the game.

He now has 9,414 passing yards and with good health should pass Jamie Barnette (9,461 yards) for second most in school history next week at Louisville. Finley also moved past Russell Wilson and Barnette into second place all-time in total offense with 9,763 yards of total offense. He will not catch Philip Rivers (13,582 yards) for first.

Kelvin Harmon watch

The junior finished the game with 15 receptions for 134 yards, a new career-high in catches in a game for him. It is also tied the school-record for the most in one contest done before by Torry Holt and Jaylen Samuels.

Harmon moved past Eddie Goines into fourth place all-time in career catches at NCSU with 161 and past Goines and Owen Spencer into third all-time in receiving yards with 2,444.

It was Harmon’s 12th career 100-yard receiving game, the fourth most in school history. Redshirt junior Jakobi Meyers (10 receptions for 117 yards) also went over the 100-yard mark, his sixth time. That tied Nas Worthen for sixth most at State.

Bugaboos continue

NC State’s pass defense and red zone offense continue to be costly issues.

In his first career start, redshirt sophomore Jamie Newman completed 22 of 33 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns without turning it over. That is the second highest passing effort of the season for Wake, trailing only the 378 yards it had in the season-opener, an overtime win at Tulane.

Unfortunately for the Pack, Wake’s total is actually the fewer than each of the past three opponents.

NC State also went just 1 of 5 scoring touchdowns in the red zone. This year NCSU is 26 of 48 getting into the end zone once inside the 20 this season. While freshman kicker Christopher Dunn is 17 of 20 kicking field goals this year, 15 of the 17 makes have originated from the red zone, meaning the Wolfpack have left a lot of points on the board.

True freshmen vs. redshirt freshmen watch

NC State is nine games into the season, here’s a rundown of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt (players with asterisk were listed on the Wake Forest game participation report in the box score).

Kicker Christopher Dunn, nickel Tanner Ingle, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, running back Ricky Person Jr. and cornerback Teshaun Smith had previously burned their redshirts. If the game report is correct, corner De’Von Graves joined that list Thursday.

Kicker Christopher Dunn — Nine games*

Nickel Tanner Ingle — Nine games*

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill — Nine games*

Cornerback Teshaun Smith — Seven games*

Running back Ricky Person Jr. — Six games*

Cornerback De’Von Graves — Five games*

Safety Tyler Baker-Williams — Four game*

Linebacker C.J. Hart — Four games

Running back Trent Pennix — Four games

Defensive end Derrick Eason — Three games

Cornerback Malik Dunlap — Two games

Defensive end Joe Boletepeli — One game

Wide receiver Devin Carter — One game

Spotted at the game

One of the highlights of the game was former NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb being honored between the first and second quarters.

Also at the game were NFL scouts from the Jets, Bears, 49ers (two), Saints (two), Packers, Steelers, Eagles (two), Vikings, Chargers, Browns (two), Bills and Cardinals. Bowl reps from the Belk, Sun and Citrus Bowls were also in the press box.

What the loss means

NC State is 6-3 and 3-3 in the ACC while WFU is 5-5 and 2-4. The Pack is 66-40-6 all-time against the Deacs, but loses for just the second time in the past 17 home games versus Wake.

NC State is 10-13 in the month of November and 24-16 overall in home games under sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren. It is the first time a Doeren-coached team at NC State lost when leading by at least 10 points at halftime.

