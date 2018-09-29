Quick hits and notes from NC State’s 35-21 win over Virginia in front of an announced crowd of 57,600 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium on a sunny, warm afternoon.

Hello running game

In NC State’s first three games of the year, it had rushed 83, 115 and 125 yards respectively. Freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. nearly had more than any of those contests alone by rushing for 108 yards on 14 carries.

Person became the first NC State running back since Shadrach Thornton to run for over 100 yards in a game during a freshman season. Thornton did it four times in 2012.

The temptation looking at the box score may be to think it’s Person’s time over senior running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr., but Gallaspy’s numbers are not indicative of his performance. Indeed, a nine-yard loss on a poorly executed option play skewed Gallaspy’s numbers. His other 13 carries went for 56 yards, a respectable 4.3 yards a run.

As a team, NC State averaged 4.5 yards a carry despite the big loss on Gallaspy’s option play as well as a three-yard loss from redshirt sophomore receiver C.J. Riley on another option and two kneel downs at the end of the game that lost two yards.

NC State had not ran for better than 3.5 yards a run in a game this season prior to Saturday.

Ryan Finley watch

For the first time this season, NC State’s sixth-year senior was held under 300 yards passing. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns (to three different receivers).

Finley is up to 7,890 yards passing at NC State, 110 away from joining Philip Rivers, Jamie Barnette and Russell Wilson in the over 8,000-career passing yards club at NC State.

Finley ties Jacoby Brissett for fifth most touchdown passes at State with 43.

Defense adds a pass rush

NC State came into Saturday with six sacks in three games. It had four against the Cavaliers.

The headliner was redshirt junior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, whose three sacks were the most in a game since both Bradley Chubb and Darian Roseboro did it in the 2016 season. It tied the fifth-most sacks in a game in school history. Eric Counts (3.5 in 1993) is the only Wolfpack interior defensive lineman to have more sacks in a game.

Redshirt junior defensive end James Smith-Williams also added a sack, his second of the season.

Hey, a field goal kicker!

Freshman Christopher Dunn continues his strong first impression, making two tries longer than any he connected on in his first three games, a 34-yarder and then a 44-yarder when time in the first half expired.

Dunn is now 8 of 10 kicking field goals. For some perspective, the most field goals made by one player in the well-documented struggles of the past three seasons was seven by Kyle Bambard in 2015. Dunn’s eight field goals ties Damon Hartman in 1988 and Mike Cofer in 1982 for the second most made by a freshman in school history, three behind the 11 that Niklas Sade made in 2011.

True freshmen vs. redshirt freshmen watch

Now that NC State is four games into the season, here’s a rundown of how many games the Wolfpack true freshmen have played. They can play up to four games before burning their redshirt (players with asterisk were listed on the Virginia game participation report in the box score):

Kicker Christopher Dunn — Four games*

Nickel Tanner Ingle — Four games*

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill — Four games*

Cornerback De’Von Graves — Three games

Running back Trent Pennix — Three games

Safety Malik Dunlap — Two games*

Linebacker C.J. Hart — Two games*

Running back Ricky Person Jr. — Two games*

Cornerback Teshaun Smith — Two games*

Safety Tyler Baker-Williams — One game

Defensive end Joe Boletepeli — One game

Defensive end Derrick Eason — One game

Spotted at the game

There were a few NFL scouts credentialed for the game: the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.

What the win means

NC State is 4-0 and 1-0 in the ACC while Virginia is 4-2 and 1-1. NC State is 35-22-1 all-time against Virginia.

Since Doeren took over in 2013, the Pack is 19-4 in the month of September, including 2-2 in ACC games. It is the third straight season that the Pack won its conference opener.

Next comes October, which has traditionally been the toughest month for Doeren. The Pack is 5-13 in five previous years during October with Doeren.

The Pack is 15-3 under Doeren when scoring at least 30 points.

