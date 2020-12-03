Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball’s 90-59 win over UMass Lowell on Thursday evening at Mohegan Sun in Montville, Conn..

Redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen had one of NC State's 10 steals in the game (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Play Of The Game

NC State led 8-7 when freshman guard Cam Hayes drove to the basket for an easy lay-up with 15:01 showing on the first half clock. When UMass Lowell inbounded the ball, Hayes picked up the full court pressure and drew a charge on junior forward Allin Blunt. Coming-out of the media timeout following the offensive foul, Hayes threw the assist to junior forward Jericole Hellems for a three-pointer. That sparked a 15-4 NC State spurt that put the Wolfpack up by double-digits for good.

Highlight Of The Game

Truthfully this game did not have many dunks or high flying moments. The closest came when redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates nearly caught a shot while blocking a field goal attempt with two hands high against the glass.

Player Of The Game

It's early in the season, but Hayes has already sent a clear signal that he will be a key player in the rotation. He made 7 of 12 shots from the field on Thursday, including 3 of 6 three-pointers, for 17 points. Perhaps more impressively, Hayes had six assists and just one turnover, likely further gaining the confidence of head coach Kevin Keatts to be the team's point guard. In three games this season, Hayes has 16 assists and just two turnovers.

New Lineup

For the third straight game, Keatts trotted out a different starting lineup. For the second contest, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels was benched because he was late for film study, and Hellems got the nod instead. Hellems was once again back in the lineup on Thursday, but this time for senior forward DJ Funderburk. It was also not for any disciplinary or health reasons. NC State men's basketball sports information director tweeted prior to tip-off that Keatts was "just switching it up." Hellems scored 17 points for the second straight contest, making 6 of 9 shots from the field and 2 of 3 three-pointers, plus added five rebounds. Funderburk had four points, four rebounds and a blocked shot while playing 18 minutes off the bench.

Bombs away

NC State made 12 of 28 three-point shot attempts Thursday, and it came from a variety of players. Hellems and Hayes were joined by redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen in making multiple three-pointers. Allen connected on 3 of 4 attempts to finish with nine points. It is the first time Hellems and Hayes made more than one three in a game this year, and it is the second time Allen has done it. Senior guard Braxton Beverly and fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels both have accomplished that in the first two games. NC State now has five players who have made multiple threes in a game this year. Beverly, Daniels and redshirt freshman wing Dereon Seabron also made threes against UMass Lowell. In three games, the team has collectively made 31 of 69 three-pointers, or 44.9 percent.

Nick Farrar sighting

After missing the first two games of the season, freshman forward Nick Farrar made his career debut and played the final two minutes of the contest without registering a stat. Seabron was the second rookie to enter the game after Hayes, and he finished with five points and four rebounds in 12 minutes. Shakeel Moore played the most minutes (17) of the freshmen not named Hayes but connected on just 1 of 4 shots and had two points and two assists. Forward Jaylon Gibson played the final seven minutes and had five points and two rebounds, and center Ebenezer Dowuona saw brief action in the first half while also helping to finish out the game. He was scoreless in nine minutes but had three rebounds.

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-14:47: NC State 10, UMass Lowell 7 14:47-10:38: NC State 13, UMass Lowell 6 10:38-7:53: NC State 6, UMass Lowell 0 7:53-1:40: NC State 10, UMass Lowell 5 1:40-Halftime: NC State 4, UMass Lowell 1 Second half 20:00-15:59: NC State 12, UMass Lowell 7 15:59-10:57: NC State 12, UMass Lowell 10 10:57-7:53: NC State 8, UMass Lowell 5 7:53-4:00: UMass Lowell 13, NC State 8 4:00-Final: NC State 7, UMass Lowell 5

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Hellems: 20.0 Hayes: 15.2 Daniels: 12.2 Bates: 6.5 Allen: 5.8. Seabron: 4.8 Beverly: 4.3 Gibson: 3.8 Funderburk: 2.1 Sophomore guard Chase Graham: 1.6 Moore: 0.5 Farrar: 0 Dowuona: -0.1 Sophomore forward Max Farthing: -1.7

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. • Hellems +26 (25 minutes played) • Daniels +24 (26) • Beverly +21 (19) • Allen +17 (20) • Funderburk +14 (18) • Seabron +14 (12) • Bates +13 (16) • Moore +12 (17) • Hayes +9 (21) • Farthing +4 (4) • Dowuona +2 (9) • Farrar 0 (2) • Gibson -1 (7) • Graham -2 (3)

What The Win Means

This was the first ever meeting between the two programs. The Wolfpack is 11-0 all-time against teams from the America East Conference. NC State is now 34-6 all-time in non-conference, regular season action under Keatts. The Wolfpack has won 23 straight against unranked non-conference teams. This game was televised on the ESPNU. Throughout the year we will keep track of the Pack's record on the different channels. - ACC Network: 1-0 • ESPNU: 1-0 - RSN: 1-0 We will also track NC State’s records by month: - November: 2-0 • December: 1-0

