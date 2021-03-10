Quick hits and notes from NC State Wolfpack basketball’s 89-68 loss to Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

Freshman guard Cam Hayes battles Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim for the basketball. (Ethan Hyman)

Play Of The Game

The crushing reality set in about halfway through the second half. NC State was trailing 65-50 and running out of time to get back into the game. It played hard for almost 30 seconds on defense, but at the last second, Syracuse forward Robert Braswell found himself open in the corner for a three. He mishandled the pass, allowing NC State fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk to close out and contest the jumper. Yet Braswell was able to make the shot with 10:02 left on the clock, a perfect symbol for how red-hot the Orange were from the field.

Highlight Of The Game

Wolfpack senior guard Braxton Beverly was able to pick Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim's pocket and then feed a pass ahead to redshirt freshman wing Dereon Seabron for an uncontested fast break dunk, cutting Syracuse's lead to 59-45 with 13:48 left.

Player Of The Game

When Boeheim is making shots, he can be hard to defend. On Wednesday, he was hot from the field. Boeheim made 10 of 16 shots from the field, including 6 of 12 threes. Once he had a four-point play, and he finished the afternoon with 27 points. Boeheim also added a co-team high five assists while playing 37 minutes.

Syracuse shoots lights out

Syracuse is capable of scoring. It averaged 75.6 points per game this year during the regular season. Twice it eclipsed 100 points, including at Boston College in ACC play when the Eagles were a whole roster. Wednesday marked the fifth other time that they reached at least 80 points, and it was the highest total outside the two century marks. However, one of those 100-point games was a 107-96 overtime win against Buffalo in which the Orange had 87 points at regulation. Thus this was the second most points after two halves for Syracuse in a game, and a new best for the program in an ACC Tournament contest. The Orange was shooting 15 of 20 from the field in the second half before it went 1 of 9 down the stretch. Syracuse finished shooting 56.7 percent overall, just off its season-high of 58.7 points in the aforementioned win over the Eagles. Syracuse is an up-and-down three-point shooting team, but it did set a school record earlier in the year with 16 made threes and had another where it connected on 15. Against the Wolfpack, Syracuse went 14 of 29 from long range. It is the most made threes against the Pack ever in an ACC Tournament game, topping the 11 Duke made in the 2005 semifinals and Florida State connected on in the 2004 quarterfinals. It also set a record in the event for most made threes in the second round. Wednesday was also a season-high in made threes allowed by NC State, besting the 12 Florida State had against the Pack in Tallahassee.

Syracuse owned second halves against NC State

While Syracuse could not miss for most of the second half, on the opposite end of the spectrum the Wolfpack could not seemingly buy a basket. NC State shot 8 of 27 from the field, or 29.6 percent, after emerging from the locker room trailing by five points at the break. NC State went 6 of 10 on threes in the first half but was just 1 of 7 in the second. Adding salt to the wound was seven second half turnovers. The result was the Wolfpack choosing a bad time to shoot a season-worst 36.2 percent overall from the field. The overall 16-point deficit in the second half was the second most lopsided margin suffered by NC State after halftime, trailing only a 17-point difference in a loss at Saint Louis. Ironically, the third and fourth biggest deficits after the midway break also came to Syracuse. The Orange outscored NC State by 12 points in Syracuse, erasing a nine-point halftime advantage for NC State, and eight points in Raleigh after it was a one-point SU lead at the break.

A couple of positive notes for NC State

Beverly went over 1,000 career points after contributing nine points, all in the first half, to give him 1,005 in 120 career games. Seabron continued his strong stretch of play as a starter. Inserted into the lineup for the last six games of the season, Seabron averaged 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in those contests. He had 11 points and a team-high eight boards against the Orange on Wednesday.

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-15:22: Syracuse 10, NC State 9 15:22-11:58: Syracuse 12, NC State 3 11:58-7:44: NC State 11, Syracuse 8 7:44-3:51: Syracuse 7, NC State 5 3:51-Halftime: NC State 10, Syracuse 6 Second half 20:00-15:59: Syracuse 14, NC State 3 15:59-11:47: NC State 8, Syracuse 8 11:47-7:57: Syracuse 10, NC State 8 7:57-3:49: Syracuse 11, NC State 7 3:49-Final: NC State 4, Syracuse 3

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU: • Freshman guard Shakeel Moore: -6 (16 minutes played) • Funderburk: -9 (32) • Beverly: -12 (31) • Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates: -16 (33) • Freshman guard Cam Hayes: -16 (29) • Seabron: -21 (32) • Junior forward Jericole Hellems: -25 (33)

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Funderburk — 13.7 Bates — 10.0 Beverly — 9.2 Seabron — 7.1 Moore — 2.9 Hayes — 2.0 Hellems — 0.5

What The Loss Means

NC State potentially finishes the season with a 13-10 overall record and Syracuse is 16-8. The Wolfpack went 6-6 away from home, including 1-1 in neutral games, and 7-4 in day games (tipoff before 6 p.m.). NC State was 9-6 in weekday contests (6-3 on Wednesdays). Syracuse leads the all-time series with the Pack 10-6 after winning all three games against NC State this year. The teams are now 1-1 in the ACC Tournament vs. each other. The nine seed has not been kind to NC State. It is now 1-4 all-time there, the worst win-loss percentage of any seeding where the Pack has played multiple games. NC State is 4-4 all-time against eight seeds, and 27-25 in ACC Tournament games played in Greensboro. This game was televised on ACC Network. Throughout the year, we kept track of the Pack's record on the different channels: • ESPNU: 1-0 • ACC Network: 10-6 • ESPN: 1-1 • RSN: 2-2 We also tracked NC State’s records by month: • November: 2-0 • December: 4-1 • January: 1-5 • February: 5-3 • March: 1-1

Other Stats Of Note