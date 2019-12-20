Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball’s 79-73 loss at undefeated No. 12 Auburn in front of a crowd of 9,121 fans at Auburn Arena Thursday evening.

Play Of The Game

It proved to be a consequential mental lapse by the Wolfpack. With the game tied at 64-64 and 4:21 left, redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk was called for traveling. The ball was then whistled in play, but NC State’s entire team was still walking back on defense as if they were not expecting that to happen so quickly. The result was that Auburn senior center Austin Wiley had an uncontested dunk because nobody on NC State was back on defense after the inbound pass, and that gave the Tigers the lead for good.

Highlight Of The Game

NC State’s second basket of the game was a beautiful transition play by senior guard Markell Johnson, who threw a nice bounce pass to an unguarded redshirt freshman center Manny Bates that resulted in a strong, one-handed jam for the rookie.

Player Of The Game

It seemed like when Auburn needed a big basket, it got one from senior guard Samir Doughty. It was Doughty who scored on a drive to tie the game at 64 with 4:35 left just after NC State had taken last lead of the second half. Doughty also had back-to-back-to-back unanswered baskets, including a three-pointer, to give Auburn a 35-33 lead with 2:30 left in the first half and end what had been a 16-2 Wolfpack run. Doughty ended the game with a contest-high 24 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, and he was clutch at the line by making 9 of 12. The lone negative of his performance was a team-high five turnovers.

NC State's Players Of The Game

This was yet another reminder of how important Johnson is for the Wolfpack. He missed too much time in the second half after picking up fouls No. 3 and 4 in quick order with 12:25 left in the game. The first of those two fouls was a technical for taunting after making a three-pointer. When Johnson committed that fourth foul, the game was tied 49-49. Auburn responded with an 8-3 run to get a five-point lead within two minutes of Johnson leaving. Johnson finished the game with his first double-double of the season and fifth of his career — 17 points and 10 assists. He also had three steals and six rebounds, but on the negative was charged with five turnovers and was just 4 of 10 on free throws. Fifth-year senior guard C.J. Bryce also had a big performance, making 7 of 15 shots, including 3 of 4 three-pointers, for a team-high 21 points. He grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, giving him his third double-double of the season and eighth of his career. It is the third time this year he has scored over 20 points, and the three three-pointers were a season-high.

A Few Costly No-Shows

Coming in Thursday, if you had known that Johnson and Bryce would both have double-doubles, you would have probably expected a Wolfpack win. However, the supporting cast struggled. It was a tough game for sophomore forward Jericole Hellems. He had been enjoying a strong stretch of play for six straight games prior to his scary fall at Wake Forest, averaging 14.0 points per contest. He had only two points at UNC Greensboro last Sunday, and then was just 1 for 9 from the field in 23 minutes and scored three points Thursday. He also finished the game was an ugly-looking negative-17 on the plus/minus tally. Junior guard Braxton Beverly picked up a costly third foul in the first half and thus was only able to play 22 minutes. In that time, Beverly was just 1-of-5 shooting, and he had an uncharacteristic three turnovers against just one assist. Beverly entered this season with a career 2.7-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, but this year he has 19 assists versus 16 turnovers in 11 games. Redshirt junior guard Devon Daniels was also reduced to an insignificant role by foul trouble. Daniels, who entered Thursday averaging 11.4 points per game, played just 20 minutes before fouling out for already the third time this year after having just one DQ in his previous two seasons. He had four points, which matched his season-low.

Whistles Aplenty

Both teams had a lot of fouls called on them. NC State ended up with 28 and Auburn 22, but the Pack was also fouling on purpose in the last couple of minutes to extend the game. Daniels and senior forward Pat Andree both fouled out while Beverly, Hellems and Johnson each finished with four fouls. The 28 fouls eclipsed the 23 NC State had called on them in a win at Wake Forest for the most in a game this year, and the 50 total fouls called was the most in a game thus far as well. The previous high had been 41 fouls in an overtime loss to Georgia Tech in the season opener and the aforementioned WFU contest. What hurt though was what happened at the line.

Disparity At The Line

Auburn was not known as a good free-throw shooting team. Coming into Thursday the Tigers shot a lowly 63.3 percent at the line. Against NC State, it was right on average practically — 23 of 36 for 63.9 percent. The problem for NC State is that it could not take advantage of that because the Wolfpack actually shot worse. They shot 12 of 20 for 60.0 percent, with Johnson’s struggles being the primary culprit. It was the worst shooting percentage for NC State at the free throw line in a game this season.

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-14:25: NC State 10, Auburn 8 14:25-11:43: Auburn 9, NC State 6 11:43-6:51: Auburn 11, NC State 9 6:51-3:55: NC State 8, Auburn 5 3:55-Halftime: Auburn 5, NC State 4 Second half 20:00-15:52: Auburn 7, NC State 3 15:52-11:02: NC State 12, Auburn 10 11:02-7:21: NC State 6, Auburn 6 7:21-3:35: NC State 6, Auburn 5 3:35-Final: Auburn 13, NC State 9

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Bryce: 17.2 Johnson: 14.9 Funderburk: 6.5 Andree: 6.1 Bates: 5.6 Daniels: 0.9 Beverly: -2.7 Hellems: -4.6

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. • Andree +4 (28 minutes played) • Johnson +3 (30) • Funderburk +3 (30) • Daniels +1 (20) • Bryce -6 (37) • Beverly -9 (22) • Bates -9 (10) • Hellems -17 (23)

What The Loss Means

NC State is 8-3 overall and Auburn remained undefeated at 10-0. The Wolfpack now leads the all-time series 4-2 after the two teams split their scheduled home-and-away. NC State won last year in Raleigh, 78-71. Both losses for NC State in the series have come in the only two games played at Auburn. The Pack is 2-2 away from home overall, including 2-1 in true road contests. The Pack is 3-2 in night games (played after 6 p.m.) and 0-2 when trailing at halftime. NCSU falls to 8-2 when leading with five minutes left. The game was broadcast on ESPN2. During the season, we’ll keep track of how NC State does on the various networks. - ACC Network Extra: 3-0 - RSN: 2-0 - ESPN+: 1-0 - ACC Network: 1-1 - ESPN2: 1-2 We will also track NC State’s records by month: - November: 5-2 - December: 3-1

Other Stats Of Note