Quick hits and notes from NC State’s first loss of the season, a 79-75 setback at No. 22 Wisconsin in front of 17,012 fans at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Play of the game

With the shot clock winding down and still a ways from the basket, Wisconsin sophomore guard D'Mitrik Trice was forced to go at it alone, and he calmly pulled up from just inside the three-point line to nail a long two-pointer to put the Badgers up 76-73 with 23.6 seconds left in the contest.

On NC State’s next possession, Wisconsin sophomore guard Brad Davison drew his fifth charge of the game, this time guarding Wolfpack junior guard Markell Johnson, for a backbreaking turnover for NC State with 17.9 seconds remaining.

Highlight of the game

NC State fans are getting accustomed to seeing Johnson show off his athleticism, and he did once again by following up a missed shot from redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels with a two-handed dunk, tying the game at 25-25 with 5:30 left.

Player of the game

There are a ton of candidates from this game for both teams. Wisconsin is led by star senior post player Ethan Happ, who got his customary 19 points and 11 rebounds, but he only shot 8 of 18 from the field and was just 3 for 8 from the line, while turning it over a game-high five times.

Our vote goes to Trice, who scored 18 points and made 6 of 10 shots, including 4 of 5 three-pointers, and added a game-high six assists without turning it over against the Pack’s pressure defense in 34 minutes of action.

When Trice makes a three, thus far this year he’s liable to get on a roll from deep. In a win over Stanford and a loss to Virginia, Trice was 0 for 7 on threes. In the other five contests, he has made at least three treys while making an astounding 24 of 33 from long range.

Wisconsin’s shooting does the Pack in

Bottom line, it’s hard to win a game when the opponent makes 11 of 21 three-pointers, which Wisconsin did. In addition to Trice, sophomore forward Akeem Ford, who entered the contest having gone 0 for 2 on threes to start the season, went 4 for 7 for his first 12 points of the year.

Ford though proved last year he can shoot. He made 45 three-pointers and shot 40.9 percent from long range, but was hampered by a knee injury that forced him to miss the first three games this season.

Davison, who had made just 2 of 10 threes in the prior four contests coming into the game, made 2 of 5 and also had 12 points.

Overall the Badgers shot 49.1 percent from the field and it never cooled off from long range. It made 5 of 10 in the first half and 6 of 11 in the second.

The Badgers are capable of connecting on three-pointers. It made 12 in its season opener against Coppin State and 14 in a win over Oklahoma. This was its third game with double-digit three-pointers in seven contests, and it had nine in another.

NC State challenged them

The truth is Wisconsin needed every one of those three-pointers because NC State scored a 75 points on the Badgers, the most allowed by Wisconsin this year. Prior to Tuesday night, Xavier’s 68 points had been the most allowed by the Badgers' defense.

The Wolfpack shot a respectable 47.0 percent from the field and connected on 7 of 18 threes itself despite its best shooter, sophomore guard Braxton Beverly, only making 1 of 4.

There was one stretch in the game where the teams combined to make six consecutive threes in a less than two minute span. The Pack had three of the by three different players in that stretch (Johnson, redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce and fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn).

Can’t hold the lead

The Wolfpack led for 31:51, Wisconsin for 3:42 and the game was tied for 4:27. NC State’s largest lead was 12 points and Wisconsin’s was four.

NC State went on an 11-4 run to end the first half and lead 36-29 at the break. It then scored the first five points of the second half to lead 41-29 with just under 19 minutes left in the game.

Wisconsin then made a series of runs at the Pack:

• The Badgers cut the lead to 45-42 when Bryce made a three and then again to 48-45 when Johnson answered with a three-pointer.

• NC State was up 57-47 with 13:00 left when the Badgers went on a 10-2 run to cut the advantage to 59-57 with nine minutes left when the Pack scored the next six points.

• Wisconsin sliced the lead to 65-64 when the Pack got two quick successive baskets from Johnson and Dorn to push the lead back to 69-64 with five minutes left.

The Badgers did not take its first lead since it was up 25-23 with six minutes left in the first half until Happ made a hook shot with 2:20 left to put Wisconsin up 72-71. NC State regained the lead briefly with 1:45 to go on a baseline jumper from Bryce, but the Badgers finally took control by scoring the next five points.

Wisconsin made its last six shot attempts from the field.

Notable NC State performers

Dorn had his 11th career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Johnson finished with a season-high 21 points and added five assists. Bryce had 18 points, a new-high for his Wolfpack career one game after he had 17 points in a win over Mercer.

Scoring between official timeouts

This year we have kept track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow:

First half

20:00-15:56: NC State 8, Wisconsin 4

15:56-10:49: Wisconsin 11, NC State 9

10:49-7:36: NC State 4, Wisconsin 4

7:36-3:03: NC State 10, Wisconsin 9

3:03-Halftime: NC State 5, Wisconsin 1

Second half

20:00-14:53: Wisconsin 16, NC State 15

14:53-11:30: Wisconsin 7, NC State 6

11:30-7:16: NC State 8, Wisconsin 5

7:16-3:14: Wisconsin 13, NC State 6

3:14-Final: Wisconsin 9, NC State 4

Plus/minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. Interestingly the five bench players had above +20 while the five starters were below that.

• Redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels +11 (16 minutes played)

• Beverly -3 (35)

• Bryce -8 (25)

• Johnson -6 (31)

• Lockett -3 (13)

• Hellems -5 (10)

• Funderburk -3 (7)

• Dorn 0 (33)

• Harris 0 (4)

• Walker -3 (27)

What the loss means

NC State is 0-3 all-time against Wisconsin, including 0-2 on the road against the Badgers in the Challenge. This game was a lot closer than its 39-point loss in Madison in 2010 however. The other game was a Sweet 16 win for the Badgers in 2005.

The Pack falls to 7-12 all-time in the Challenge. It has not won on the road in the event since 1999 against Purdue.

The game was broadcast on the Regional Sports Network. During the season, we’ll keep track of how NC State does on the various networks.

- ACC Network Extra: 4-0

- RSN: 2-0

- ESPN2: 0-1

We will also track NC State’s records by month:

- November: 6-1

- December: 0-0

- January: 0-0

- February: 0-0

- March: 0-0

This was the Pack’s last game in November. In year one under head coach Kevin Keatts, NC State went 6-2 in the month.

Other stats of note

• NC State won the battle in the paint, outscoring Wisconsin, despite the presence of All-American candidate Happ, 32-30.

• Both teams had 11 turnovers, but the Badgers had a 14-11 edge in points off turnovers.

• The Badgers had a 16-10 win in fast-break points.

• Defensively, NC State had two blocks and five steals. Wisconsin had three steals and four rejections.

• NCSU had a 36-30 edge on the boards, including 11-9 on the offensive glass. The Pack had a 15-7 advantage in second-chance points.

• The Badgers bench outscored NC State’s reserves 26-10.

——

