Quick hits and notes from NC State’s third straight easy win, a 100-49 triumph over UNC Asheville in front of an announced crowd of 13,620 fans Tuesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Play and highlight of the game

Like the first two games of the season, it’s hard to pinpoint an exact moment where the tide turned. This game was over after NC State jumped out to a 7-0 lead en route to what would eventually become a 24-4 advantage with nine minutes left in the first half.

But the first points of the game were a preview of what was to come. NC State redshirt junior post player Wyatt Walker grabbed a defensive rebound, quickly gave it up to junior point guard Markell Johnson who raced through the UNC Asheville defense, and Johnson threw a perfect alley-oop pass for fifth-year senior wing Torin Dorn, who had snuck in behind the Bulldogs, for a two-handed fast break dunk.

Player of the game

In the second half, NC State fans finally got to see the version of redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels that they have heard about. Daniels was just 2 of 7 from the field in the first half after going 6 for 19 in the first two games.

In the second half, Daniels made 6 of 9 shots, including 1 of 3 three-pointers, and finished the contest with a team-high 20 points in 26 minutes of action. He also had nine rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. One more rebound would have given Daniels his second career double-double. He had one as a freshman at Utah.

Balanced effort

What’s most notable about this NC State team is that there is little drop-off from 1-10 on the available scholarship players. A collision forced Johnson to be evaluated for a potential concussion less than four minutes into the game. The other nine players all played at least 16 minutes, and the two that were held to 16 were due to foul trouble (sophomores guards Blake Harris and Braxton Beverly).

Yet each player ended up making meaningful contributions:

• Beverly’s two quick fouls relegated him to the bench in the first half, but he made 3 of 4 three-pointers in the second half for nine points.

• Harris fouled out, the first NCSU player to be disqualified in a game this year, but had eight points, three assists and three steals.

• Dorn had 13 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes.

• Redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, which tied a career high, in 26 minutes and made his first three-pointer of the year.

• Walker had a season-high 10 points and added three boards and a blocked shot.

• Redshirt sophomore forward DJ Funderburk finally missed a shot, but still made 4 of 6 from the field and all three of his free throws for 11 points to go with six rebounds and three blocks off the bench in 21 minutes.

• Freshman forward Jericole Hellems struggled with his shot, making just 2 of 9 and missing all five three-point attempts, but he remained active and made 5 of 6 free throws to get to nine points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.

• Fifth-year senior wing Eric Lockett brought defensive energy to the court and had four points, four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes.

Playing hard

NC State men’s basketball sports information director Craig Hammel dropped this nugget from the postgame locker room: