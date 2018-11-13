Quick hits from NC State's 100-49 over UNC Asheville
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Quick hits and notes from NC State’s third straight easy win, a 100-49 triumph over UNC Asheville in front of an announced crowd of 13,620 fans Tuesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
Play and highlight of the game
Like the first two games of the season, it’s hard to pinpoint an exact moment where the tide turned. This game was over after NC State jumped out to a 7-0 lead en route to what would eventually become a 24-4 advantage with nine minutes left in the first half.
But the first points of the game were a preview of what was to come. NC State redshirt junior post player Wyatt Walker grabbed a defensive rebound, quickly gave it up to junior point guard Markell Johnson who raced through the UNC Asheville defense, and Johnson threw a perfect alley-oop pass for fifth-year senior wing Torin Dorn, who had snuck in behind the Bulldogs, for a two-handed fast break dunk.
Player of the game
In the second half, NC State fans finally got to see the version of redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels that they have heard about. Daniels was just 2 of 7 from the field in the first half after going 6 for 19 in the first two games.
In the second half, Daniels made 6 of 9 shots, including 1 of 3 three-pointers, and finished the contest with a team-high 20 points in 26 minutes of action. He also had nine rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. One more rebound would have given Daniels his second career double-double. He had one as a freshman at Utah.
Balanced effort
What’s most notable about this NC State team is that there is little drop-off from 1-10 on the available scholarship players. A collision forced Johnson to be evaluated for a potential concussion less than four minutes into the game. The other nine players all played at least 16 minutes, and the two that were held to 16 were due to foul trouble (sophomores guards Blake Harris and Braxton Beverly).
Yet each player ended up making meaningful contributions:
• Beverly’s two quick fouls relegated him to the bench in the first half, but he made 3 of 4 three-pointers in the second half for nine points.
• Harris fouled out, the first NCSU player to be disqualified in a game this year, but had eight points, three assists and three steals.
• Dorn had 13 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes.
• Redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, which tied a career high, in 26 minutes and made his first three-pointer of the year.
• Walker had a season-high 10 points and added three boards and a blocked shot.
• Redshirt sophomore forward DJ Funderburk finally missed a shot, but still made 4 of 6 from the field and all three of his free throws for 11 points to go with six rebounds and three blocks off the bench in 21 minutes.
• Freshman forward Jericole Hellems struggled with his shot, making just 2 of 9 and missing all five three-point attempts, but he remained active and made 5 of 6 free throws to get to nine points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes.
• Fifth-year senior wing Eric Lockett brought defensive energy to the court and had four points, four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes.
Playing hard
NC State men’s basketball sports information director Craig Hammel dropped this nugget from the postgame locker room:
.@CoachKeattsNCSU just told the team in the locker room that that’s the hardest his team has played in 2 years.— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) November 14, 2018
He’s proud of them.
The stats bear out Keatts’ thinking. NC State forced UNC Asheville into 24 turnovers, the most against the Pack in the first three games, and by halftime the Wolfpack had 36 deflections on defense. The goal is to have 40 in a game.
Big margins of victory continue
There is a caveat that expectations were not high for NC State’s first three opponents. Mount St. Mary’s was picked to finish last in the Northeast Conference, Maryland Eastern Shore next to last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic and UNC Asheville eighth out of 11 teams in the Big South.
That said, NC State has scored at least 90 points in three straight games for the first time since the 1995-96 squad. The average margin of victory in the three wins has been 49.0 points. You have to go back to the undefeated 1972-73 team that went 27-0 overall, including 12-0 in the ACC, but was ineligible for the NCAA Tournament, to find a more lopsided start to the year. That team beat its first three opponents (Appalachian State, Atlantic Christian and Georgia Southern) by a stunning average of 63.7 points.
Spotted at the game
Not spotted was former NC State point guard Lavar Batts Jr., who left Wolfpack following his freshman season and transferred to UNC Asheville. Batts did not make the trip.
Former Pack players Chris Corchiani, Chucky Brown and Ernie Myers were seen.
Scoring between official timeouts
This year we have kept track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow:
First half
20:00-15:46: NC State 7, UNC Asheville 0
15:46-11:57: NC State 8, UNC Asheville 4
11:57-8:00: NC State 9, UNC Asheville 3
8:00-3:39: UNC Asheville 7, NC State 6
3:39-Halftime: NC State 14, UNC Asheville 4
Second half
20:00-15:56: NC State 13, UNC Asheville 8
15:56-11:59: NC State 7, UNC Asheville 2
11:59-7:56: NC State 14, UNC Asheville 5
7:56-3:43: NC State 14, UNC Asheville 8
3:43-Final: NC State 8, UNC Asheville 4
Plus/minus
Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. Interestingly the five bench players had above +20 while the five starters were below that.
• Bryce +35 (26 minutes played)
• Dorn +34 (26)
• Lockett +33 (26)
• Daniels +32 (26)
• Funderburk +28 (21)
• Hellems +25 (19)
• Beverly +25 (16)
• Walker +23 (20)
• Harris +15 (16)
• Johnson +5 (4)
What the win means
NC State remains perfect all-time against UNC Asheville in 19 games, but this ended a two-game stretch where NC State won nail-biters by five and two points against the Bulldogs in 2011 and 2012 respectively. The Pack is 62-1 all-time against teams from the Big South Conference.
Keatts is on the “100 wins” watch with a career record of 96-40.
The game was broadcast on the Regional Sports Network. During the season, we’ll keep track of how NC State does on the various networks.
- ACC Network Extra: 2-0
- RSN: 1-0
We will also track NC State’s records by month:
- November: 3-0
- December: 0-0
- January: 0-0
- February: 0-0
- March: 0-0
Other stats of note
• NC State dominated the paint, outscoring the visitors 44-16.
• The Wolfpack won the turnover margin 24-15 and had a decisive 33-15 edge in points off turnovers.
• NCSU had a 27-10 win in fast-break points.
• Defensively, NC State had seven blocks and 13 steals. The Bulldogs had five steals and six rejections.
• NCSU had a 51-24 edge on the boards, including 15-3 on the offensive glass. The Pack had a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points.
• The Wolfpack bench outscored the UNC Asheville reserves 41-12.
• NC State led for 37:23, and the game was tied for 2:37. The Pack has not trailed a single second of the past two games.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook