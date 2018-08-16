TheWolfpacker.com

NC State senior defensive end Darian Roseboro has unfinished business this season.

The 6-foot-4, 283-pounder from Lincolnton, N.C., is on track to graduate this fall and he wants to end his Wolfpack career with a flourish. Roseboro had 33 tackles (15 solo), seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble last year.

Roseboro recently had a media session and here is what he had to say:

What are the expectations this season?

“I think the difference that’s going to be in this group is effort. Effort is one thing we emphasize, everybody’s going to run to the ball, they’re not going to take any plays off, everybody’s going to fight.”

Obviously, everyone’s looking at you as having those big shoes to fill with Bradley Chubb gone, but how do you see that as an opportunity for you and what’s your approach there?

“At the end of the day, I know what I can do. I don’t feel like I’m filling anybody’s shoes. I’m creating and leaving my own legacy, and being the best me and that’s the only thing I’m worried about.”

You said you didn’t think you were ready for the next level yet, what are your goals?

“I want to be a very consistent pass rusher, I want to be a player that can play every down and be in that play every down, and also a guy that can slide in an contribute across the line. I think that's the thing for me is maturing and being able to know every position, and know how if someone doesn't fit the run, who has that responsibility.”

How does this entire line evaluate the task of replacing those who left last offseason?

“I think it’s just a matter of them taking advantage of their opportunity, showing what they can do. Every player is different. If you look in the NFL, at college football, every player is different. Everybody is going to bring something different to the table, and so I think those guys are just ready for their opportunity and that’s how they're going to take advantage of it.”

How do you as a leader make sure that these guys understand what there is to replace, but also not putting too much pressure on them to duplicate what last season was?

“Well this is what I tell them. I said, ‘Don’t try to be anybody else other than yourself. Just come in, put your head down and be the best version of yourself.’ I think those guys bought in to that, and every guy, like I said, is different. I think we’re not looking at what last year’s team did, we’re looking at this year’s team because every team is going to be different. We’ve got to do our job.”

How would you explain the feel of fall camp after the momentum of last year?

“It brings a lot of momentum because the seniors, we’re trying to leave it better than when we came here. We want to raise the standard. The standard’s been set, but we want to set a new standard. We want to be a blue-collar school that’s going to work.”

How does that show up on the field?

“Working, the work ethic. Everybody’s listening, paying attention to the guy in front of him. They’re trying to beat blocks, they’re working on the little things like hands inside, your first two steps.”

How would you evaluate the skill level of this line right now? Do you think you’re further along than you would have thought at this point?

“Well that’s the thing, it’s people from outside that are not really here to see what we have done in the summer. A lot of work, a lot of sacrifice goes into this. Those guys who made that sacrifice, and as a team, everybody’s bought in. We’re brothers, everybody’s going to sacrifice for each other and I think it’s just a matter of everybody leaning on the line.”

You saw Bradley Chubb turn himself into an early first-round pick, how much did that blueprint for him rub off on you guys?

“It’s just a matter of, you don't have to be in a rush. You want to leave at your best. That’s the thing me and other guys did. We want to leave this place and be a better player than we’ve ever been, and be able to play at a high level, the elite level, a top level. Everybody wants to leave their own legacy and everybody wants to be the best version of themselves.”

Do you consider yourself a leader?

“I do. I try to not only help guys on the field but off the field, as far as being someone they can talk to, learning about their family, the issues they have, the adversity they’re facing. I think that’s one of the things I’ve gotten better at is being able to be able to talk to them, not from just a teammate standpoint, but as a mentor and as a brother.”

Do you think that’s the room for growth is talking to the team, and what is your room for growth in terms of leadership this year?

“Just picking guys up. They have a bad play, pick them up, worry about the next play. Don't worry about the last play you had, just run to the ball, give great effort and everything will sort itself out.”

Do you guys feel like you have something to prove, specifically given the subtractions to the NFL Draft?

“Well I think we all want to show what we can do. I think it’s just a matter of guys just worrying about taking it one day at a time, and the end result’s going to take care of itself.”

What have you seen along the lines of as you guys have grown over the last few years of trying to step into those roles?

“Just coming in, working, conditioning, getting a young guy, having him come in and get extra work in with us, taking him out to eat, doing stuff as brothers, to be able to have that team chemistry.”