NC State coach Dave Doeren lamented the missed opportunities to get off the field on third and long.

Syracuse did a lot of things right offensively to topple NC State 51-41 on Saturday. Here are Doeren's postgame's comments to radio announcer Tony Haynes following the game.



How challenging was it to be in a shootout like this fighting uphill the entire game coming from behind?

“Yeah, it’s challenging. We gave up a bunch of big plays early and built ourselves a huge deficit. I was proud of the way our guys fought back, and got back into the game. We had the ball and going for the win, and they made a play and we didn’t at the end of the game.

“It was one of those games where we needed to score on every possession and we didn’t. We had it. Defensively, we had several, several opportunities on third and long to get off the field, and couldn’t. You have to give Syracuse a lot of credit. At the same time, we have to execute better in those situations on both sides of the football.”

After the game settled down in the second quarter, what adjustments did Syracuse make in the second half?

“It was not making plays and in position to make some plays, but some of the pass interference calls were tough. Some of them weren’t. We definitely had PI on some of them and some I thought we were in good position. It really comes down to space matchups on some really good players. There guys made more plays than we did.

“It really came down to third downs in the second half. We got them into a bunch of third and longs and couldn’t get them off the field.”

Did the fight for all four quarters leave you optimistic for the rest of the season?

“The guys have a lot of heart. We came in here short-handed, beat up from the last game with four starters not playing in the game tonight. Some young guys played and played some pretty good snaps for us. [Freshman cornerback] Teshaun Smith played in his first game.

“We didn’t have [freshman running back] Ricky [Person] tonight. We didn’t have [redshirt sophomore right tackle] Justin [Witt] tonight and [redshirt junior] Tyrone Riley played the whole game. [Junior] Nick McCloud [at cornerback] obviously wasn’t out there. There were some noticeable guys not on the field for us.

“I was really impressed with some of the guys. I thought [junior wide receiver] Kelvin Harmon had an incredible game.”

What did you think of sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley and the receivers?

“They made a bunch. [Redshirt sophomore tight end] Cary Angeline made some nice plays for us. I’m really proud of the guys fight. I’m just disappointed the guys didn’t get it done. It would have been a hell of a comeback win.”