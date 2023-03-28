NC State middle linebacker Isaiah Moore knew his NFL Pro Day would revolve around the 40-yard dash. Moore was invited to the NFL Combine on Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis, Ind., but didn’t do the 40-yard dash at the even. He believes he clocked in the 4.6-second range, which he was proud of Tuesday. “This is surreal and a day that you dream about growing up,” Moore said. “It’s something that I’ve been part of six times on the sidelines. It was a great time. I was with my brothers [teammates] one last time and we got together early.

Former NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore went through the Wolfpack's Pro Day on Tuesday. (USA Today Sports photos)

“I was back at home. NC State is my home. I am extremely comfortable here and had a lot of people in my corner today.” Moore measured in at 6-foot-2, 233-pounds at the combine and did 26 reps on the bench press there. The combination of the interviews he did at the combine, the opportunity to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl and NC State’s Pro Day has put him in position to achieve his dreams. “I think the knock on my game is that they didn’t know how fast I’d run,” Moore said. “They didn’t know if I can play on space. No. 1, I’m healthy, coming off the ACL tear two years ago. I’m more of a first/second down guy.” Moore figures he did 9 feet, 10 inches in the broad jump and vertical jump of 30 inches. He has been working out in Pensacola, Fla., through EXOS. Former NC State linebacker Airius Moore of Framework Experience in Apex, N.C., has helped him locally. “It has been interesting,” Moore said. “I’m trying to be as lean as possible and play as fast as possible. I was really watching what I was eating.” Moore was credited with 341 tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries and one interception in his 56-game career at NC State. He proved his endurance by playing in all 13 games this past fall, accumulating 82 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three sacks. He had suffered an ACL injury against Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 23, 2021, and that altered his career path. “I love football and every part of the game,” said Moore, who hopes to get into the coaching profession when his career is over. “I came here as a 17-year-old kid. Coach Thunder [Dantonio Burnette in strength and conditioning] and Coach [Dave] Doeren, and then Coach [Dave] Huxtable when he was here and Coach [Tony] Gibson, they really work hands on. They built me from the ground up. I owe a tremendous amount of success to NC State and this staff.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbXByZXNzaXZlIFBybyBEYXkgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFja0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBQYWNrRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGd1YXJkIENoYW5kbGVyIFphdmFsYTogMzAg YmVuY2ggcmVwcywgMzIgMS0yIHZlcnRpY2FsLCA1LjAxIDQwLXlhcmQgZGFz aCwgNy41NiAzIGNvbmUgZHJpbGwsIDQuNTMgc2hvcnQgc2h1dHRsZSwgZmly c3QgdGhyZWUgdGVzdHMgd291bGQgaGF2ZSByYW5rZWQgaW4gdG9wIDUgYW1v bmcgZ3VhcmRzIGF0IGNvbWJpbmUuIEFuIE5GQyBzY291dCBlbXBoYXNpemVk IHRoYXQgaGUgc2hvdWxkIGhhdmUgYmVlbiBpbnZpdGVkPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QWFyb24gV2lsc29uIChAQWFyb25XaWxzb25fTkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Fhcm9uV2lsc29uX05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTY0MDgy MTM5NjgxMjIzNDc1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyOCwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Brothers Drake Thomas, Thayer Thomas chasing the dream together

It seemed only fitting that brothers Thayer Thomas and Drake Thomas would spend three months pushing each other and holding each other accountable in Florida. Thayer Thomas is hoping to make the NFL as a wide receiver and punt returner, and is just itching to get a chance. Drake Thomas turned down his last year of eligibility at NC State after a strong last year two years. Drake finished with 293 tackles in 47 games played, with 46.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, four interceptions and 40 quarterback hurries. “I didn’t think there was anything left for me to prove in college football,” Drake said. “I put together two back-to-back productive seasons. At the end of last season, I just sat down and prayed on it. Where I am now, is where God wants me to be.” The 6-foot, 230-pounder has been hearing about his “measurables” since high school, but he also knows what matters happens on the field. He just needed to show a good 40-yard dash time Tuesday and feels he achieved that. “I jumped 36.5 inches [in the vertical], I know that for sure,” Drake said. “I hit 18 bench reps [at 225 pounds], which I was hoping would be more, not to make any excuses. I did 9-8 in my broad. “I heard anywhere from high 4.5s to low 4.6s in the 40s. Those are the ranges I heard, but we’ll see what they come back when it’s official.” Drake wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine, but did play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, under the guidance of the New England Patriots staff. “When I didn’t get the invite, it stung a little bit,” Drake said. “I just had to rethink why I am where I am.” Thayer simply said he knew his younger brother was ready for the NFL Draft. “I was kind of happy he decided to leave because I think it was time,” Thayer said. “I don’t think he could prove himself more on the college level.” Both left their mark on the program and are well known in the area from their days at Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage. The NC State Pro Day gave Drake and Thayer the opportunity that eluded them by not getting an NFL Combine invite. Thayer worked out with several of the best wide receivers in Florida, including Tank Dell of Houston and Josh Downs of North Carolina, so he got a feel for where he stacks up. He had NFL quarterback and former NCSU star Mike Glennon throwing the ball to him Tuesday. “He was perfect and it was a great showing,” Thayer said. “I’ve been running routes for Mike for years. It is like riding a bike for him.” Thayer finished his six-year NC State career with 215 catches for 2,484 yards and 24 touchdowns, and he also had 70 punt returns for 681 yards and a touchdown. He even threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns on 13 trick plays (completing seven). Thayer said he did 37 inches on the vertical jump, 10-4 broad jump and some scouts said he was in the 4.4-second range for the 40-yard dash. Thayer’s ability to help in the return game could be crucial. Local products Nyheim Hines, who played at Garner (N.C.) High and NC State, and Braxton Berrios of Raleigh Leesville Road and Miami (Fla.) have bolstered their NFL careers in the return game. Thayer has met extensively with Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, and was a late invite to the Hula Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl. “People like to say I’m sneaky athletic, but there was nothing sneaky about what I did today,” Thomas said. Younger brother, freshman quarterback Lex Thomas, is ready to carry on the family name at NC State and enrolled mid-semester. Thayer knows he’ll be tracking Lex’s progress over the next several years. “I think he’ll eventually be the starting quarterback here at one point,” Thayer said. “It’s going to be a process for him now, and I told him not to rush it.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmFrZSBUaG9tYXMgcnVubmluZyB0aGUgNDAteWFyZCBkYXNoOiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb092TklBRnlCYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL29Pdk5JQUZ5QmM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlV29sZnBhY2tDZW50 cmFsIChATkNTdGF0ZVJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9OQ1N0YXRlUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQwNzk1MTI3NzUxODgwNzA1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Grant Gibson on comeback trail

NC State senior center Grant Gibson entered Pro Day in a unique position. The six-year veteran suffered a torn left knee ACL against Boston College on Nov. 12, so his action was limited Tuesday to doing the bench press. The good news has been his knee injury was an isolated situation and he had a successful bone patellar-tendon bone autograft on Dec. 15, 2022. Everything is pointing for him to be ready to work in some OTAs and play professional football this fall. Gibson has heard from the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. He has leaned on former teammate Ikem Ekwonu of the Panthers for guidance. “I am getting there,” Gibson said. “I just started to run in the last week. I have about four months left and then I’ll be ready to go.” The former Charlotte Mallard Creek High standout arrived to NC State as a defensive tackle, but is leaving as a 6-1, 310-pound center and role model. “This program has meant the world to me and I’ve been here six years,” Gibson said. “I get the old head jokes a lot. It has been awesome just to have the chance to come here and see how much I’ve grown.” Gibson said he hopes to be a college athletic director one day and appreciates all the family support over the years. Gibson has logged 3,200 plays in 59 career games (46 starts). “I want to be an AD one day and that is the next step,” Gibson said. “Mr. Boo [Corrigan], I’m coming for you, just playing. I feel I can pass my knowledge on the next group of kids.”