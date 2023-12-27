The John Wall Holiday Invitational kicks off Tuesday with a full slate of games at Raleigh Broughton High and the girls at William Peace College. Here is a preview of the action.

Arden (N.C.) Christ School junior center Zymicah Wilkins is playing today at 3:30 p.m. at Raleigh Broughton High. (HoyaReport.com)

11 a.m. — Southern Durham vs. The Burlington School, 11 a.m.

Southern Durham junior wing Jackson Keith will have a key matchup against The Burlington School freshman standout King Gibson and future Mount Saint Mary's point guard Zion Walker. NC State has offered Keith, who Rivals.com ranks No. 53 overall in the class of 2025, and Gibson is among the top freshman in the country.

12:30 p.m. — Raleigh Ravenscroft vs. Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne’s Belfield

Reclassed junior point guard Chance Mallory of Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne’s Belfield is a quality outside shooter and decision maker, who is ranked No. 87 in the class of 2025.

2 p.m. — Raleigh Enloe vs. Hudson Moravian Prep

Moravian Prep will be bombing in three-pointers with junior point guard Eli Ellis, who verbally committed to South Carolina, and his sophomore brother Isaac Ellis. Rivals.com ranks Eli Ellis at No. 82 overall in the class of 2025.

3:30 p.m. — Raleigh Word of God vs. Arden Christ School

Junior big man target Zymicah Wilkins and Arden Christ School will face Kentucky-bound senior center Jayden Quaintance and Raleigh Word of God. The 6-8, 227-pound Wilkins is ranked No. 90 overall in the class of 2025, and Quaintance, who is set to graduate in three years, is ranked No. 11 in the class of 2024. Christ School, who won the NCISAA 4A state title last year, also has future George Mason wing Bryson Cokley, who originally committed to Wake Forest.

5 p.m. — Garner vs. Charlotte Myers Park

Charlotte Myers Park junior power forward Sadiq White will be a top attraction for college coaches, including NC State, who offered him last year. The 6-foot-8 White is ranked No. 36 overall in the class of 2025. Myers Park also has Tennessee point guard signee Bishop Boswell and Notre Dame-bound guard Sir Mohammed. Myers Park has played one of the most difficult schedules in recent public school history and are the NCHSAA 4A state champions.

6:30 p.m. — Raleigh Millbrook vs. Monterey (Va.) Highland

Two of the top junior small forwards could be guarding each other with Colt Langdon of Millbrook High and Nate Ament of Monterey (Va.) Highland. The 6-7, 200-pound Ament is ranked No. 17 overall in the class of 2025, and Langdon is ranked No. 128 nationally.

8 p.m. — Concord Cannon School at Raleigh Broughton

Miami signee Austin Swartz of Concord Cannon School, and junior wing Isaiah Henry lead the way. Swartz is a smooth shot-maker with deep range, who is ranked No. 45 in the class of 2024, and Henry does a little bit of everything and is a rugged player, and ranked at No. 140 in the class of 2025.

Girls action at William Peace College

Charlotte Catholic vs. Boone Watauga, 10:30 a.m. Charlotte Independence vs. Kernersville Bishop McGuiness, 12 p.m. Franklin Township (N.J.) Rutgers Prep vs. Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale, 1:30 p.m. Denville (N.J.) Morris Catholic vs. Charlotte Mallard Creek, 3 p.m. Bethel North Pitt vs. Rolesville, 4:30 p.m. •••



NC State signee Zamareya Jones of North Pitt and freshman guard Jordan Speller will be playing on the big stage. Kernersville Bishop McGuiness junior wing Adelaide Jernigan goes against junior shooting guard Kamryn Kitchen of Charlotte Independence. NC State has offered Jernigan. North Carolina-bound center Blanca Thomas and Charlotte Catholic will play junior guard Kate Sears and Boone Watauga on Dec. 27.