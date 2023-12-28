The John Wall Holiday Invitational has NC State senior signee Paul McNeil in action at Raleigh Broughton High. Here is a preview of the action.

NC State signee Paul McNeil of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior High is set to play at 2 p.m. today. (adidas)

11 a.m. — Garner High vs. Monterey (Va.) Highland

Junior small forward Nate Ament and Monterey (Va.) Highland lost on a Colt Langdon buzzer-beater for Raleigh Millbrook. Ament drew a good crowd of coaches and is ranked No. 17 overall in the class of 2025. Garner fell to defending NCHSAA 4A state champion Charlotte Myers Park on Wednesday.



12:30 p.m. — Raleigh Word of God vs. Raleigh Enloe

Kentucky-bound senior center Jayden Quaintance and East Carolina point guard signee Jordan Vick lead the Holy Rams. Word of God fell to Arden Christ School on Wednesday. The 6-foot-10 Quaintance, who is set to graduate in three years, is ranked No. 11 in the class of 2024. Enloe lost to Hudson Moravian Prep on Wednesday.



2 p.m. — Rockingham Richmond Senior vs. Durham Jordan High

McNeil is averaging over 30 points per game and has done a little bit of everything in his prep career at Richmond Senior, but has never played on the big stage at the Holiday Invitational.

3:30 p.m. — PIttsboro Northwood High vs. Hillsborough Orange High

North Carolina-bound senior wing Drake Powell and Northwood High have played Orange High in conference action over the years. Sophomore wing Cole Cloer, who has an NC State offer, has been injured this season, but is expected for the Holiday Invitational. Rivals.com has Powell ranked No. 8 in the class of 2024, and Cloer is ranked No. 32 in the class of 2026.

5 p.m. — Farmville Central vs. Reidsville High

The rematch of last year's NCHSAA 2A state title game, which Farmville Central won, should be an up and down affair. Reidsville has two-sport standouts Kendre' Harrison and Dionte Neal, both sophomores, and Burlington Cummings guard Johnniyus Sharpe bolsters them. The trio just helped Reidsville win the football state title. NC State football and basketball have both offered Harrison, who is ranked No. 18 overall in the class of 2026 in football, and No. 28 in basketball.

6:30 p.m. — Charlotte Myers Park vs. Raleigh Millbrook

Charlotte Myers Park junior power forward Sadiq White played in front of NC State's full staff Wednesday and put on a show against Garner High. The 6-foot-8 White is ranked No. 36 overall in the class of 2025. Myers Park also has Tennessee point guard signee Bishop Boswell and Notre Dame-bound guard Sir Mohammed. Millbrook defeated Monterey (Va.) Highland on junior forward Colt Langdon's buzzer beater. Langdon is ranked No. 128 nationally in the class of 2025.

8 p.m. — Arden Chris School vs. Hudson Moravian Prep

Junior big man target Zymicah Wilkins took care of business in helping Christ School defeat Raleigh Word of God and Kentucky signee Quaintance. Rivals.com ranks the 6-8, 227-pound Wilkins at No. 90 in the country. Christ School, who won the NCISAA 4A state title last year, also has future George Mason wing Bryson Cokley. Moravian Prep didn't have its full squad Wednesday, but cruised past Enloe High. Junior point guard Eli Ellis, who verbally committed to South Carolina, is expected to play Thursday. Eli Ellis is ranked No. 82 overall in the class of 2025.

Girls action at William Peace

Top game Bethel North Pitt vs. Charlotte Catholic, 4:30 p.m. Others of note: Faytetteville Smith vs. Garner Oak City Prep, 12 p.m. Chapel Hill vs. Pickerington (Ohio) High, 3 p.m.

NC State signee Zamareya Jones of North Pitt and freshman guard Jordan Speller will be taking on North Carolina-bound center Blanca Thomas and Charlotte Catholic.

