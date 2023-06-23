Preview of NCISAA event at Lewisville Forsyth Country Day
College coaches will be descending to see the majority of the NCISAA schools from Friday-through-Sunday at Lewisville (N.C.) Forsyth Country Day.
Here is a look at who will be playing.
Class of 2024
June 24 — 3 p.m.: Cannon School vs. Wilson Greenfield School, Court 1
June 24 — 8 p.m.: Cannon School vs. Gastonia Gaston Day, Court 1
June 25 — 1 p.m.: Cannon School vs. Greensboro New Garden Friends, Court 2
June 25 — 3 p.m.: Cannon School at Lewisville Forsyth Country Day, Court 1
• Swartz suffered an injury last Saturday, and he might not be available.
Class of 2025
June 23 — 8 p.m.: Caldwell Academy vs. Gastonia Gaston Christian, Court 3
June 24 — 9 a.m.: Caldwell Academy vs. Huntersville SouthLake Christian, Court 2
June 24 — 1 p.m.: Caldwell Academy vs. Raleigh Trinity Academy, Court 1
June 25 — 2 p.m.: Caldwell Academy vs. Charlotte Country Day, Court 3
June 25 — 4 p.m.: Caldwell Academy vs. Raleigh Ravenscroft, Court 2
Class of 2026
June 24 — 9 a.m.: Asheville Christian vs. Greensboro Day, Court 3
June 24 — 6 p.m.: Asheville Christian vs. Charlotte Providence Day, Court 3
June 25 — 11 a.m.: Asheville Christian at Lewisville Forsyth Country Day, Court 1
June 25 — 1 p.m.: Asheville Christian vs. Charlotte United Faith, Court 3
June 24 — 9 a.m.: Trinity Christian at Lewisville Forsyth Country Day, Court 1
June 24 — 11 a.m.: Trinity Christian vs. Burlington Christian, Court 2
June 23 — 9 p.m.: Greenfield School vs. Westminster Catawba, Court 1
June 24 — 3 p.m.: Greenfield School vs. Concord Cannon School, Court 1
June 24 — 5 p.m.: Greenfield School vs. Gastonia Gaston Christian, Court 1
June 25 — 9 a.m.: Greenfield School vs. Greensboro New Garden Friends, Court 1
June 25 — 11 a.m.: Greenfield School vs. Charlotte United Faith, Court 1
Class of 2027
June 23 — 5 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Matthew Carmel Christian, Court 1
June 24 — 3 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Raleigh Grace Christian, Court 3
June 24 — 7 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Gastonia Gaston Christian, Court 1
June 25 — 2 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Concord Academy, Court 1
June 23 — 4 p.m.: Northside Christian vs. Greensboro New Garden Friends, Court 3
June 24 — 2 p.m.: Northside Christian vs. High Point Christian, Court 1
June 25 — 10 a.m.: Northside Christian vs. Burlington Christian, Court 3
June 25 — 3 p.m.: Northside Christian vs. Asheville School, Court 3
