Preview of NCISAA event at Greensboro Day
College coaches will be descending to see the majority of the NCISAA schools from Friday-through-Sunday at Greensboro Day.
Here is a look at who will be playing.
Class of 2024
June 16 — 6:30 p.m.: Cannon School vs. Raleigh Trinity Academy, Court 1
June 17 — 5 p.m.: Cannon School vs. Burlington The Burlington School, Court 1
June 17 — 8 p.m.: Cannon School vs. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Court 1
June 18 — 11 a.m.: Cannon School vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian, Court 2
June 18 — 3 p.m.: Cannon School vs. High Point Christian, Court 2
Class of 2025
June 16 — 8:30 p.m.: Caldwell Academy vs. Concord Academy, Court 1
June 17 — 4 p.m.: Caldwell Academy vs. Arden Christ School, Court 1
June 17 — 7 p.m.: Caldwell Academy vs. Raleigh Ravenscroft, Court 2
June 18 — 10 a.m.: Caldwell Academy vs. Cary Academy, Court 1
June 18 — 1 p.m.: Caldwell Academy vs. Matthews Carmel Christian, Court 1
June 16 — 7:30 p.m.: Christ School vs. Raleigh Ravenscroft, Court 1
June 17 — 4 p.m.: Christ School vs. Greensboro Caldwell Academy, Court 1
June 17 — 6 p.m.: Christ School vs. Concord Academy, Court 1
June 18 — 12 p.m.: Christ School vs. Greensboro Day, Court 1
June 18 — 2 p.m.: Christ School vs. Fayetteville Academy, Court 1
Class of 2026
June 16 — 4:30 p.m.: Greenfield School vs. Charlotte Latin, Court 1
June 17 — 11 a.m.: Greenfield School vs. Wake Christian, Court 3
June 17 — 2 p.m.: Greenfield School vs. High Point Christian, Court 2
June 18 — 12 p.m.: Greenfield School vs. Huntersville Southlake Christian, Court 3
June 18 — 4 p.m.: Greenfield School vs. Lewisville Forsyth Country Day, Court 3
June 16 — 5:30 p.m.: Harrells Christian vs. Gastonia Gaston Christian, Court 1
June 17 — 8 a.m.: Harrells Christian vs. Burlington Christian, Court 2
June 17 — 12 p.m.: Harrells Christian vs. Winston-Salem Calvary Day, Court 2
June 18 — 9 a.m.: Harrells Christian vs. Durham Academy, Court 3
June 18 — 11 a.m.: Harrells Christian vs. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Court 3
Class of 2027
June 16 — 3:30 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Court 1
June 17 — 5 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Concord Cannon School, Court 1
June 17 — 7 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Raleigh Trinity, Court 3
June 18 — 9 a.m.: The Burlington School vs. Gastonia Gaston Christian, Court 1
June 18 — 2 p.m.: The Burlington School vs. Charlotte Country Day, Court 2
