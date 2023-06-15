News More News
Preview of NCHSAA event in Bermuda Run, N.C.

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals
College coaches will be descending to see the majority of the NCHSAA schools from Saturday-through-Sunday at the Rise Complex in Bermuda Run, N.C.

Here is a look at who will be playing.

Class of 2025

June 17 — 2 p.m.: Clayton vs. Kings Mountain, Court 6

June 17 — 4 p.m.: Clayton vs. Cave Spring (Va.) High, Court 4

June 18 — 1:30 p.m.: Clayton vs. Charlotte Independence, Court 7

June 18 — 3:30 p.m.: Clayton vs. West Charlotte, Court 7

June 17 — 1 p.m.: Lake Norman vs. Kernersville Bishop McGuinness, Court 3

June 17 — 3 p.m.: Lake Norman vs. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, Court 3

June 18 — 10 a.m.: Lake Norman vs. Rockingham Richmond Senior, Court 5

June 18 — 12 p.m.: Lake Norman vs. Fayetteville Seventy-First, Court 7

June 17 — 9:30 a.m.: Greensboro Grimsley vs. Apex Friendship, Court 6

June 17 — 11:30 a.m.: Greensboro Grimsley vs. Hillsborough Orange, Court 5

Class of 2026

June 17 — 9:30 p.m.: Orange vs. Greensboro Dudley, Court 2

June 17 — 11:30 a.m.: Orange vs. Greensboro Grimsley, Court 5

June 17 — 2 p.m.: Kings Mountain vs. Clayton, Court 6

June 17 — 4 p.m.: Kings Mountain vs. Apex Middle Creek, Court 8

June 17 — 2 p.m.: Reidsville vs. Salisbury, Court 1

June 17 — 4 p.m.: Reidsville vs. Pittsboro Northwood, Court 3

June 17 — 8:30 a.m.: Jordan vs. Greensboro Southern Guilford, Court 6

June 17 — 10:30 a.m.: Jordan vs. Winston-Salem Mount Tabor, Court 7

June 17 — 1 p.m.: Cardinal Gibbons vs. Charlotte Ardrey Kell, Court 4

June 17 — 3 p.m.: Cardinal Gibbons vs. Mooresville Lake Norman, Court 3

June 18 — 1:30 p.m.: Cardinal Gibbons vs. Charlotte Olympic, Court 5

June 18 — 3:30 p.m.: Cardinal Gibbons vs. Cave Spring (Va.) High

• Smalls has been out with an injury.

June 17 — 6:30 p.m.: Mallard Creek vs. White Oak, Court 6

June 17 — 8:30 p.m.: Mallard Creek vs. Wilson Prep, Court 1

June 18 — 2:30 p.m.: Mallard Creek vs. Charlotte South Mecklenburg, Court 6

June 18 — 4:30 p.m.: Mallard Creek vs. Pfafftown Reagan, Court 4

Class of 2027

June 17 — 2 p.m.: Kinston vs. Cave Spring (Va.) High, Court 4

June 17 — 4 p.m.: Kinston vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Court 7

June 18 — 9 a.m.: Kinston vs. Greensboro Smith, Court 5

June 18 — 11 a.m.: Kinston vs. George Wythe, Court 5

