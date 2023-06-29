Preview magazines are consistent about NC State
The various preview magazines all have NC State in the preseason top five-to-eight range in the ACC.
Phil Steele's, Lindy's and Athlon's magazine previews are all on the newsstands, with the Athlon preview done by The Wolfpack Central's Jacey Zembal (just the preview part).
Here is a breakdown of the projected ACC standings, all-conference projections, All-American projections and other superlatives or rankings.
|Atlantic Division
|
1. Florida State
|
2. Clemson
|
3. North Carolina
|
4. Miami (Fla.)
|
5. Duke
|
6. Pittsburgh
|
7. Louisville
|
8. NC State
|
9. Wake Forest
|
10. Syracuse
|
11. Georgia Tech
|
12. Virginia Tech
|
13. Boston College
|
14. Virginia
National ranking: No. 46.
Projected record: 7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC
2023 Bowl Projections: Auburn vs. NC State in Gasparilla Bowl.
•••
First-team All-ACC projections: Linebacker Payton Wilson; cornerback Aydan White.
Third-team All-ACC projections: Defensive lineman Davin Vann; kick returner Julian Gray.
•••
Superlatives:
ACC positional rankings — No. 5 quarterback; No. 8 running back; No. 11 wide receiver; No. 8 offensive line; No. 5 defensive line; No. 5 linebacker; No. 4 defensive back.
|Atlantic Division
|
1. Florida State
|
2. Clemson
|
3. North Carolina
|
4. Duke
|
5. NC State
|
6. Louisville
|
7. Miami (Fla.)
|
8. Wake Forest
|
9. Syracuse
|
10. Pittsburgh
|
11. Boston College
|
12. Virginia Tech
|
13. Georgia Tech
|
14. Virginia
National ranking: No. 35.
•••
First-team All-ACC projections: Defensive back Aydan White.
Second-team All-ACC projections: Offensive lineman Timothy McKay; defensive lineman C.J. Clark; outside linebacker Payton Wilson.
•••
Superlatives:
Armstrong is listed as one of 15 “Impact Transfers: Quarterbacks.”
Armstrong is ranked No. 23 at quarterback nationally.
Wilson is No. 5 at outside linebacker nationally.
Wilson is No. 8 as NFL Draft prospect in the ACC.
White is No. 8 at cornerback nationally.
|Atlantic Division
|
1. Clemson
|
2. Florida State
|
3. Pittsburgh
|
(tie) North Carolina
|
5. Miami (Fla.)
|
6. NC State
|
(tie) Louisville
|
8. Duke
|
9. Wake Forest
|
10. Syracuse
|
(tie) Boston College
|
(tie) Virginia Tech
|
13. Georgia Tech
|
(tie) Virginia
National ranking: No. 37 for Phil Steele's rankings; No. 39 for power poll.
•••
First-team All-ACC projections: Long snapper Joe Shimko; tackle Timothy McKay; outside linebacker Payton Wilson; cornerback Aydan White.
Second-team All-ACC projections: Guard Dylan McMahon.
Third-team All-ACC projections: Defensive tackle C.J. Clark; Cornerback Shyheim Battle; safety Jakeen Harris.
•••
Superlatives:
Joe Shimko is first-team All-American at long snapper.
Aydan White is third-team All-American at cornerback.
Quarterback unit is ranked No. 23 nationally.
Defensive line is ranked No. 14 nationally.
Linebackers is ranked No. 27 nationally.
Defensive backs is ranked No. 18 nationally
Special teams is ranked No. 33 nationally.
NC State's schedule is No. 45 for toughest schedule.
NC State is No. 86 for most experienced team.
2022 NFL Draft projections:
Brennan Armstrong is No. 53 at quarterback.
Trent Pennix is No. 2 at fullback.
Dylan McMahon is No. 7 at guard.
Anthony Belton is No. 5 at tackle.
Savion Jackson is No. 56 at defensive end.
Davin Vann is No. 80 at defensive tackle.
Payton Wilson is No. 13 at outside linebacker.
Aydan White is No. 33 at cornerback.
Joe Shimko is No. 5 at long snapper.
Julian Gray is No. 23 at kick returner.
