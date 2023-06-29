The various preview magazines all have NC State in the preseason top five-to-eight range in the ACC.

Phil Steele's, Lindy's and Athlon's magazine previews are all on the newsstands, with the Athlon preview done by The Wolfpack Central's Jacey Zembal (just the preview part).

Here is a breakdown of the projected ACC standings, all-conference projections, All-American projections and other superlatives or rankings.