Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State 45, South Florida 0

Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Reflecting on NC State's 45-0 win over South Florida in the opener.

-How great it was to have a sense of normalcy in Carter-Finley Stadium.

-Evaluating Devin Leary, Ricky Person, Bam Knight and many others' play.

-Game balls for outstanding play.

-AND much more!

