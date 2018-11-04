Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-04 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of TheWolfpacker.com discuss No. 21-ranked NC State's 47-28 win over Florida State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Click below to watch the video:

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}