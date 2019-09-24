Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode five
Special guest Tim Peeler joins Chuck Amato and host James Curle to discuss a lot of topics.
Most notably: newspaper coverage inequities in the area and Chuck saying he once considered a career in pro wrestling. You read that correctly!
And a lot of other stuff. We even discussed football, if you can believe it!
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here to download it.
