Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 9
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
On this week's show, host James Curle and former NC State head coach Chuck Amato examine what worked and what didn't against Clemson in State's first loss of the year. In the second segment, thy discuss Syracuse and how nuts it is to work as an umpire over the middle in football.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook