Former Pack head coach Chuck Amato returns this week! With host James Curle, they discuss the big win over East Carolina and junior receiver Kelvin Harmon's decision to enter the NFL draft in the first segment.

The two also relive some of the great memories of the 2003 Gator Bowl win over Notre Dame in the second segment.

You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.