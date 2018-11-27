Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

This week is a "Chuckless" episode — Chuck is out of town, so host James Curle invited on Matt Lail, one-time former Assistant Editor of The Wolfpacker and former Sports Editor with Technician, to come on and discuss the UNC game, the ensuing coaching change for the Tar Heels, and the merits of this weekend's ECU game.

You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.