Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 13
Hard to believe, but NC State fans are quickly running out of football season. The Wolfpack is also quickly running out of opportunities to get bowl eligible as it dropped another contest over the weekend, this time to the Louisville Cardinals.
Former head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle get into the ins and outs of the game and reminisce about, well, football stuff.
If you cannot listen to the podcast below, click here to download it.
