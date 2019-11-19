News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 08:56:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 13

James Curle
Special to the Wolfpacker

Hard to believe, but NC State fans are quickly running out of football season. The Wolfpack is also quickly running out of opportunities to get bowl eligible as it dropped another contest over the weekend, this time to the Louisville Cardinals.

Former head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle get into the ins and outs of the game and reminisce about, well, football stuff.

If you cannot listen to the podcast below, click here to download it.

Check out these two great deals (and choose one!) now available. (Holiday ad)

The Chuck Amato show is recorded Monday evenings at Amedeo's.
{{ article.author_name }}