Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 08:21:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 13

James Curle
Special to the Wolfpacker
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Suqg5hae4bdv8fqrpw9k
James Curle

Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle talk about how NC State picked up a much-needed win against Louisville, discuss the naming of the James T. Valvano Arena in Reynolds Coliseum and look ahead to the UNC game this weekend.

You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.


——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}