Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 13
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former NC State head coach Chuck Amato and host James Curle talk about how NC State picked up a much-needed win against Louisville, discuss the naming of the James T. Valvano Arena in Reynolds Coliseum and look ahead to the UNC game this weekend.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook