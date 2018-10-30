Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 10
The show have a guest join us this week! After the opening segment in which host James Curle and former Pack head coach Chuck Amato break down the Syracuse loss, Vinny Sheehan Jr. joined the crew in the second half of the podcast. He came on to discuss his efforts to get Roman Gabriel into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.
