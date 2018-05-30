NC State men's basketball has added 10 newcomers for next year, and have begun recruiting in earnest for the class of 2019 and 2020.



The Wolfpacker co-editor Jacey Zembal is joined by Jamie Shaw of the Phenom Hoop Report to break down some of the recent additions to the NC State program, and discuss the various targets in the upcoming recruiting classes.



NC State already has made the top five for potential point guard Wendell Moore of Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill and shooting guard Juwan Gary of Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate Academy. Additionally, junior small forward Christian Brown of Columbia Lower Richland had the Wolfpack in his top seven.

