TheWolfpacker.com

Podcast: Talking Gator Bowl and hoops
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal went over a wide range of topics during its podcast Thursday:
• Some reaction NC State's basketball victory over Western Carolina, and upcoming games vs. Penn State and Auburn.
• NCSU is aiming for a 10th win against Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31, and how that changes the perception of the program.
• The impact of stars Kelvin Harmon, a junior wide receiver, and fifth-year senior weakside linebacker Germaine Pratt missing the Gator Bowl.
• Plus a few football recruiting tidbits for December.
And more.
——
