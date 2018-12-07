Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal went over a wide range of topics during its podcast Thursday:

• Some reaction NC State's basketball victory over Western Carolina, and upcoming games vs. Penn State and Auburn.



• NCSU is aiming for a 10th win against Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31, and how that changes the perception of the program.



• The impact of stars Kelvin Harmon, a junior wide receiver, and fifth-year senior weakside linebacker Germaine Pratt missing the Gator Bowl.



• Plus a few football recruiting tidbits for December.



And more.