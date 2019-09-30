Podcast: State of the Pack entering the bye week
With NC State football entering its first bye with a 3-2 record after a 31-13 loss at Florida State, The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal dive into several topics at this stage of the season:
• A reflection on the defeat at FSU.
• What to do at the quarterback position?
• Is there still a path to a seven-win season?
• What changes could be made on the defensive side of the ball?
And more.
