The Wolfpacker 's Jacey Zembal and Matt Carter broke down the year in sports Tuesday at Amedeo's, while also recapping the end of the baseball season. NC State was ranked No. 7 overall nationally in the Learfield Directors' Cup Division I standings through May 24.

NC State enjoyed a banner year in athletics, with football, men's basketball and baseball all playing in the postseason.

If the above player doesn't work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.

