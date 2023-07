The Wolfpack Central's Jacey Zembal and Tiger Illustrated's Grayson Mann talked some football this past week.

NC State has experience returning on defense and enough on offense to give hope that new offensive coordinator Robert Anae can turn things around. However, questions remain at wide receiver, tight end and whether Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong has enough weapons to bounce back to his 2021 form.

Click below to watch the wide-ranging podcast that breaks down NC State's offense, defense, special teams, upcoming schedule and what playing Clemson means each year.