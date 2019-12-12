The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal talk all things NC State football recruiting with National Signing Day coming up next Wednesday.

Topics included:

• What is still on the horizon for the class of 2020?

• Position-by-position break down of the class.

• What impact if any the 3-3-5 defensive scheme had on recruiting a front six?

• Could there be a return guy (or two) out of the group?

And more!