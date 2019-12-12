Podcast: NC State's class of 2020 expected to fill needs
The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal talk all things NC State football recruiting with National Signing Day coming up next Wednesday.
Topics included:
• What is still on the horizon for the class of 2020?
• Position-by-position break down of the class.
• What impact if any the 3-3-5 defensive scheme had on recruiting a front six?
• Could there be a return guy (or two) out of the group?
And more!
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
