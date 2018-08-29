Podcast from Amedeo's: Tim Peeler talks NC State football anniversaries
Earlier in August, NC State's unofficial historian for athletics Tim Peeler, a former sportswriter in the region and member of NC State's athletic communications team and now a regular contributor to The Wolfpacker, wrote about this being the 25th anniversary of Dick Sheridan's unexpected resignation that elevated Mike O'Cain to head coach.
But there are a lot more anniversaries coming this fall that Peeler will be writing about:
• Twenty years ago the Pack stunned No. 2 Florida State in Raleigh in one of the biggest wins in school history.
• It was 30 years ago that Sheridan handed UNC its worst loss in series history, coinciding with the first year of Mack Brown's reign with the Heels.
• Ted Brown's College Football Hall of Fame career concluded with him holding the record for most rushing yards in ACC history, a mark that is still No. 1 40 years later.
• Eearle Edwards' final ACC title was 50 years ago.
Peeler joins Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal to talk on those subjects and more in this podcast from Amedeo's.
——
