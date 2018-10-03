TheWolfpacker.com

The one-two punch of NC State football off to a 4-0 start combined with the men's basketball program landing five-star senior point guard Jalen Lecque dominated the conversation Tuesday at Amedeo's.

The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal also covered the potential football matchup against East Carolina, which was announced after the podcast was recorded, though the majority of the conversation remains relevant.



Other topics covered include:

• How NC State matches up against Boston College, who might have some key guys injured.



• How the next few games will define the football season.



• How Lecque fits in with the Wolfpack roster next year.



And more.