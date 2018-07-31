TheWolfpacker.com

Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking with The Athletic's C.L. Brown
The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal were joined by special guest C.L. Brown, a senior writer for The Fieldhouse, which is part of The Athletic.
Brown discussed a variety of topics Tuesday, including expectations for NC State for this upcoming basketball season and whether he could battle head coach Kevin Keatts in ping pong.
The trio also discuss:
• The quick turnaround that NCSU coach Kevin Keatts orchestrated.
• What the nucleus could be for this upcoming season.
• Changes happening around college basketball.
And more.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo's nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
