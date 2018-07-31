TheWolfpacker.com

The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal were joined by special guest C.L. Brown, a senior writer for The Fieldhouse, which is part of The Athletic.

Brown discussed a variety of topics Tuesday, including expectations for NC State for this upcoming basketball season and whether he could battle head coach Kevin Keatts in ping pong.



The trio also discuss:

• The quick turnaround that NCSU coach Kevin Keatts orchestrated.

• What the nucleus could be for this upcoming season.



• Changes happening around college basketball.

And more.