Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking Wolfpack football and basketball
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
With non-conference play behind the NC State football team and ACC action starting Saturday, The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal take a look at where NCSU stands after going 3-0 thus far.
Other topics covered include:
• A little update on football recruiting with three-star safety J.R. Walker from Clayton (N.C.) High nearing his decision.
• Thoughts on how NC State's schedule shapes up going forward in football after the ACC laid a bit of an egg over the weekend.
• The pros and cons of NC State's seemingly endless string of noon home games to start the year.
• Some initial impressions from NC State's basketball media day.
And more.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook