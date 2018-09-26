With non-conference play behind the NC State football team and ACC action starting Saturday, The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal take a look at where NCSU stands after going 3-0 thus far.

Other topics covered include:

• A little update on football recruiting with three-star safety J.R. Walker from Clayton (N.C.) High nearing his decision.

• Thoughts on how NC State's schedule shapes up going forward in football after the ACC laid a bit of an egg over the weekend.

• The pros and cons of NC State's seemingly endless string of noon home games to start the year.

• Some initial impressions from NC State's basketball media day.

And more.