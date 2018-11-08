There were differing opinions answering that question. There was also a deep breakdown of who else to watch in the 2019 class and a look ahead to 2020 recruiting.

This week, we had basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw of Phenom Hoops join Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal in talking NC State hoops recruiting. First and foremost in the discussion, would five-star guard Jalen Lecque , a Wolfpack commit playing at Brewster Academy in Wofleboro, N.H., be a serious candidate to enter the NBA Draft.

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.

